Mizushima, Ling crowned champions of 2025 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc

Ironman

AN GIANG — In a finish that proved grit still sets the pace, Kenshin Mizushima reclaimed the overall title while Ling Er Choo took the women’s top place at the BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc, the last triathlon event of this season in An Giang Province.

Japanese Mizushima, winner of the aggressive 2023, finished first in a time of 4hr 6.55min, extending his winning streak following his victory at the 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang in May.

Alex Thio of Singapore was in second place with a time of 4:15.15 and Marcel van Oudtshoorn from Germany secured third place clocking 4:22.20.

“Returning to Phú Quốc after my 2023 victory, I set an even higher goal for myself, and I am very pleased to maintain my best performance at this year’s edition,” said Mizushima.

“The support from the spectators and the professionalism of the event gave me tremendous energy to push harder and finish the race to the fullest of my ability.”

In the women’s category Ling from Singapore successfully defended her championship title completing the race in 4:48.04.

Australian Hannah Gibson and Vietnamese athlete Hạnh Nguyễn completed the podium, finishing second and third with times of 4:49.54 and 4:50.32 respectively.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc event week concluded with a series of standout performances that highlighted the continued growth and increasing sustainability of Việt Nam’s triathlon community.

This year’s edition recorded a nearly 25 per cent rise in Vietnamese athlete participation compared to 2024, marking a notable milestone in the development of the nation’s endurance sports ecosystem.

More than 2,000 athletes from 60 countries and territories took part, creating a vibrant and highly competitive race atmosphere.

The tournament also featured six-time IRONMAN world champion Mark Allen who made a surprise return to the race course nearly 30 years after retiring.

Meanwhile, SEA Games 25-time swimming champion Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên also made headlines with her impressive comeback across two consecutive events at the Sunrise Sprint and the IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc.

Favourable racing conditions, enthusiastic spectator support and the determination of every athlete once again confirmed Phú Quốc as a premier destination for the IRONMAN community across Asia.

“BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc has become a signature international sporting event, enhancing Phú Quốc’s image and affirming its position as a global destination for sports and tourism,” said Trần Nguyễn Bá, deputy director of An Giang’s Department of Culture and Sports.

“The event aligns perfectly with the city’s vision to develop into a sustainable international hub where culture, sports and tourism thrive together. The local government remains committed to working alongside the organisers and partners to elevate Phú Quốc as a leading sports-tourism destination in Southeast Asia.”

Rob Zamacona, General Manager of Sunrise Events Vietnam, the organiser, described the tournament as a world-class sporting event and an empowering journey that enables every member of the community to discover and develop their potential through the power of sport.

“We are proud to see the spirit of ‘Best In Me’ vividly reflected in every athlete and every finish-line moment,” he said.

In addition to the main race, organisers held a workshop titled 'How champions overcome what almost breaks them.'

During the session, speakers offered valuable insights on sustaining both physical strength and mental resilience throughout competition. — VNS