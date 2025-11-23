Hạ Long Heritage International Marathon unites global runners in record-breaking moments

By Thanh Nga

HẠ LONG — The 2025 Hạ Long Heritage International Marathon marked a decade of athletic excellence on Sunday, delivering thrilling performances and inspiring stories from runners around the globe. From record-breaking feats to personal triumphs, the event showcased the grit, determination and spirit of marathoners at every level.

Kenya’s Kennedy Kiprop Chelimo stormed to victory in the men’s 42km category, smashing the race record with an astonishing time of 02:13:57. In the women’s division, Caroline Jepkemei Kimosop, also from Kenya, claimed the championship with a remarkable finish of 02:43:26.

Vietnamese athletes left their mark on the iconic race as well. Huỳnh Anh Khôi became the first Vietnamese runner to complete the gruelling 42.195 km course, setting a personal best of 2:23:32. Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ earned the distinction of being the first Vietnamese woman to cross the finish line, completing the marathon in 2:48:06 and securing third place overall.

Beyond the podium, the marathon offered a platform for both elite and amateur athletes to push their limits, celebrate perseverance and inspire spectators with stories of endurance, dedication and the joy of running. The event drew thousands of participants and onlookers, transforming Hạ Long’s scenic streets into a festival of sport and community spirit.

From international champions to local heroes, the 2025 marathon highlighted the universal power of sport to connect people, challenge personal boundaries and leave a lasting impression on the athletes and fans alike.

“I am thrilled to compete in Hạ Long, which has been awarded the World Athletics Label Road Race by World Athletics. This is my first time participating in this event, and winning first place in the men’s 42km category makes it even more special. It's an incredible experience, and I look forward to competing in the event next year,” said Chelimo to Việt Nam News.

In the 21km race, Doãn Thị Oanh claimed victory in the women’s category with a time of 01:19:53, while Edwin Yebei Kiptoo from Kenya dominated the men’s division, finishing in 01:11:23. The excitement continued in the 10km and 5km events, where numerous amateur and junior athletes achieved personal breakthroughs, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the season.

Organisers noted that competing alongside international elites has provided a tremendous motivator for domestic athletes, pushing the Vietnamese running movement to new heights.

Celebrating a decade of excellence

The year 2025 marks a significant milestone – the 10th anniversary of the Hạ Long Heritage International Marathon, now the only event in Việt Nam to be proudly recognised with the prestigious World Athletics Label Road Race designation.

This endorsement from World Athletics underscores the event’s commitment to quality and international standards. As Nguyễn Việt Dũng, a member of the provincial Party Committee and director of Quảng Ninh's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, emphasises sustainable tourism, the marathon exemplifies an outstanding fusion of sports, heritage, culture and tourism.

This year’s event attracted approximately 14,000 athletes from more than 60 countries, including over 3,000 international participants. Set against the backdrop of the stunning Trần Quốc Nghiễn coastal route, recognised as one of the 50 most beautiful running paths in the world, the marathon continues to strengthen its position on the global stage.

Global participants share their experiences

For Samiksha, a 23-year-old from India, spending just three days in Việt Nam was enough to decide to take part in the race.

“I’m on vacation in Việt Nam for three days, and I immediately chose this marathon to compete in before exploring the beautiful sights of Quảng Ninh Province, like the Quảng Ninh Museum and Hạ Long Bay,” she said.

“It’s my first time in Việt Nam and my first time competing in the Hạ Long Bay Heritage International Marathon, which has been awarded the World Athletics Label Road Race. I’m thrilled to be part of such an approved event.

"The best part of the marathon was the view of Hạ Long Bay – it was so stunning that I didn’t feel tired at all. The organisation of the entire track was excellent, and I received great support along the way. The crowd was incredible, cheering us on with encouragement like, ‘Let’s go!’ For my first marathon, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience than the Hạ Long Heritage Marathon."

Ingalena Schomburg from Germany found her family trip to Việt Nam even more memorable after she secured third place in the women’s 21km race, while her son took first place in the kids’ 5km.

“I really enjoyed the race conditions, the beautiful scenery, and the wonderful support from the people. I was honestly surprised to finish second in the women’s 21km. This was my first time running in Việt Nam, and I absolutely loved it. I’ll definitely be back to Hạ Long,” she said.

“It was fantastic that both my mother and I won prizes at the Heritage Marathon. This made our family trip to Việt Nam even more unforgettable.”

Meanwhile, Ian Ranson from the UK, who competed in the men’s 42km category, said: “The weather was amazing, and the staff along the course were incredibly friendly. The numerous water points and great atmosphere made for an enjoyable experience. Knowing that this event has the World Athletics Label gave me confidence that it was properly organised. I saw so many positive aspects and felt great at each milestone of the race. Overall, I'm very happy with my experience here.”

With outstanding management by DHA Vietnam, Quảng Ninh’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and support from sponsors such as Li Ning Vietnam and Samsung, the Hạ Long Heritage International Marathon is set to attract even more runners in the coming years, showcasing one of the world’s most stunning racing routes. — VNS