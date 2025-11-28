Hà Nội Police beat Beijing, Nam Định defeated in AFC Champions League Two

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police FC have booked their spot in the round of 16, while Thép Xanh Nam Định risk an early exit after being defeated in their AFC Champions League Two matches on November 27.

The Police came from behind to defeat Beijing FC 2-1 in Group E in Hà Nội, while Nam Định lost 2-0 to hosts Ratchaburi (Thailand) in extra time.

The result puts the Police at eight points, three ahead of Beijing FC, with Macarthur FC of Australia leading the group at 10.

A lapse in concentration saw the Police concede in the 11th minute, when Nguyễn Filip failed to check a surging Lin Liangming, who lunged to steer the ball into the back of the net. The Vietnamese side equalised in the 76th minute after Stefan Mauk turned in Leo Artur’s layoff following a well-worked play inside the box.

With momentum on their side, the Police struck the winner in the 90th minute as Nguyễn Đình Bắc finished off a pass from Arthur.

"I think the Police completely deserved this victory. Everyone saw that this was a match in which we played with high intensity, completely dominating our rival. And I think three points is what we deserved to receive in today's match," said Bắc.

The national U22 team member expressed his gratitude to German-Brazilian coach Mano Polking.

"I want to dedicate this goal to Polking," he said. "He has always encouraged me for a long time, even when I didn't score."

"Many people don't know, but he has always been enthusiastic and always helped me improve myself," Bắc added.

"When I wasn't in good form, he still encouraged me to practise before the match. He believed in me and reminded me to stay focused. I am really grateful that he has always been there and always helped me not give up."

Meanwhile, Polking praised his player, too: "During the break, we discussed and decided to adjust tactics. Bắc really helped improve the team's performance thanks to his runs and strong efforts. When he came onto the field, we started clearly controlling the match."

The Police need only one point from the last group match against Hong Kong's Tai Po on December 11 to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile in Thailand, stoppage time goals from Sidcley and Ikhsan Fandi earned hosts Ratchaburi a last-gasp 2-0 win over Nam Định in Group F.

Sidcley netted from close range to put Worrawoot Srimaka’s side ahead in the second minute of extra time, and Ikshan doubled the advantage three minutes later. The win moves Ratchaburi up to second in the standings, three points clear of Nam Định with one round remaining.

Ratchaburi will face already-qualified Gamba Osaka from Japan on December 11 and must avoid defeat to progress, while Nam Định will meet Hong Kong Premier League side Eastern. The Vietnamese side need a win to have any chance of qualifying. —VNS