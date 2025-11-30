US$2 vegetarian buffet absolutely worth it

by Quốc Phong

Think vegetarian food is boring? Think again. Lá Vegetarian on Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street in Võ Thị Sáu Ward shows that plant-based dining can be exciting.

With a menu that keeps changing daily and prices that won’t make your wallet cry, this leafy little spot has quietly won the hearts of locals and curious meat-eaters alike.

Many Vietnamese go vegetarian on the first of the lunar month and on full-moon days, while others skip meat regularly for health, belief or the simple thrill of proving tofu can, in fact, taste incredible.

HCM City is full of vegetarian restaurants, but Lá manages a rare feat: it can charm even the most devoted carnivore.

We tried to visit a few weeks ago, but luck was against us. It was a full-moon day – basically vegetarian Black Friday – and the place was packed to the rafters.

Diners jostled politely for fried corn cake and lemongrass tofu, and the air smelled faintly of triumph and lemongrass.

We retreated, slightly defeated, and returned last weekend with renewed determination (and bigger appetites).

The restaurant itself is draped in plants and trailing vines, giving it a secret-garden vibe. Beautiful, yes. Easy to find for first-timers? Not so much.

Motorbike riders have another minor obstacle: the alley is narrow, forcing a short, brisk walk from a nearby lane. Consider it a pre-buffet warm-up — every step gets you closer to tofu bliss.

By 5pm the place hums with diners, but seating is still comfortable. The buffet line is a feast for the eyes before it’s a feast for the stomach: vibrant, constantly replenished dishes so colourful you almost feel guilty piling your plate high.

Despite the modest space, everything is neatly arranged and spotless, and the atmosphere buzzes with cheerful chatter, plates scraping and quiet oohs and aahs over fresh greens.

​The spread ranges from crisp salads and stir-fried vegetables to fried corn cake, lemongrass tofu, soups, noodles, and white rice.

Fortunately, the line moves quickly but a full-moon day must be another story entirely.

Once at the table, the dishes feel like a comforting, home-cooked meal, warm, and satisfying.

Everything is well-seasoned, varied and clearly fresh. The standout is a curry of sweet potato, taro, mushroom, and carrot – fragrant, thick, slightly creamy, and perfectly balanced.

Paired with crusty baguette slices, it is almost criminal how good it is. Drinks are simple, limited to bottled water and hot tea, but they pair surprisingly well with the light vegetarian fare.

A nice touch: dishes can be reheated on request.

We finished with a gentle, sweet cassava soup, a satisfying finale, before returning our plates to the drop-off area, which is handled so efficiently that you can almost pretend you did the washing up.

Staff are consistently friendly, attentive, and quick with a smile.

The daily menu is posted on Facebook, meaning you can scope out what’s on before visiting – handy for planners or picky eaters, or anyone who wants to plot a strategic attack on the curry station.

All of this comes at VNĐ50,000 (US$2) per person, drinks and dessert included. That’s a bargain that is sure to please students, office workers, and anyone in search of a satisfying, healthy, slightly indulgent meal.

Lá Vegetarian delivers more than just food: it offers variety, freshness, comfort, and a little leafy magic, all under one roof.

For lovers of Vietnamese vegetarian cuisine, or anyone curious enough to try plant-based dishes in a buffet setting that actually feels like a treat, Lá Vegetarian is a must.

After all, for just $2, you get more than a meal: you get colour, warmth and a tiny adventure on a plate. VNS

Lá Vegetarian Restaurant

Address: 66/10 Phạm Ngọc Thạch St, Võ Thị Sáu Ward, HCM City

Opening hours: 10:30am-9pm

Tel: +84 862449949

Price: VNĐ50,000

Comment: A delicious and cheap vegetarian buffet experience.