Seeking inner peace dining at Me and An

Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

We had some good news and needed to celebrate. My girlfriends and I have made it a tradition to put work, business and family aside for one long afternoon that spills into the early evening – to meet up, catch up on our lives and leave feeling comforted until the next gathering.

Choosing vegetarian food was quickly and fondly agreed upon by all. Since we needed a nice place to sit back, relax and chat about our issues, accompanying our conversations with good, beautiful and healthy food seemed the perfect way to unwind.

A recent report by the World Health Organisation found that the average Vietnamese adult consumes only half the recommended daily intake of vegetables. Perhaps that is why restaurateurs have long studied diners’ habits – and now offer a growing range of vegetarian and vegan restaurants that cater to all tastes and preferences.

Conveniently located on Hàm Long Street near Hàm Long Church in downtown Hà Nội, the tree-lined road is among the most charming in the area. The row of food and furniture shops may not give a particularly posh impression, but once you step into Me and An and follow the staircase, the interior feels immediately soothing, laid-back and wonderfully tranquil.

The furniture features soft green tones and rattan armchairs. Large windows open onto a spacious outdoor area with trees and greenery cascading from above, gently dangling in view.

For starters, we ordered the roll platter served with cluster fig leaves (VNĐ153,000). A smaller option for two to three people is also available (VNĐ139,000). Recommended as a must-try, the rattan mat resembled a beautiful still-life painting, with purple and green leaves, lettuce, herbs, yellow julienned pineapple and green banana, alongside fresh white vermicelli and roasted rice powder–flavoured glass noodles – all to be wrapped in rice paper and dipped in a clear sauce.

Now think about this: you have everything laid out in front of you on a mat, but you still need to make your choices, place them on a piece of rice paper, wrap it and eat it. The process may sound meticulous when broken down, but overall it gives you a smooth rhythm that ends in enjoying the food and feeling good about it.

Encouraged by your friends, whom you’ve known and loved for more than half your lives, both the setting and the food gradually eased away the issues that had built up inside over time.

Though we live in the same city, we’re all busy and can only meet every three months, sometimes even six. The issues we have may not be too serious, but if we hold onto them too long, and can’t share them with a trusted friend who listens with one ear and lets it go out the other, the tension builds inside us without us even realising it.

At times we might get frustrated at home for no reason, or find the way someone places a flower vase on the table irritating. We blame such stresses on a midlife crisis, but if we keep a stress-release routine where we can talk things through, we can definitely feel better and regain our balance.

Next, we had Hà Nội-style fried spring rolls (VNĐ155,000) and fried tofu wrapped in seaweed leaves (VNĐ129,000). The spring rolls don’t actually look like rolls, but rather triangle wraps – crispy and delicious nonetheless. The seaweed tofu resembles the classic Vietnamese dish featuring fried tofu soaked in green-onion fish sauce. At Me and An, the tofu comes with pink pickled ginger, giving it a hint of Japanese flavour.

As they say, no stress-relief gathering is complete without a steaming hotpot at the end. We all decided on the longevity hotpot set (VNĐ469,000), which offered flavours of herbal roots and medicines along with vegetables, leaves and herbs.

Not all vegetables can be dipped into the pot, and certain herbs shouldn’t be paired with particular spices. We must admit we’re aware of this but can’t quite recall the details, trusting the restaurateurs have done their research on the health benefits.

By the end of the meal, most of the weight on our minds had lifted. Feeling lighter, more confident and re-energised through friendly and at times teasingly sharp comments and challenges, we ended up laughing together.

“Remember to come next time, because if you’re not at the table, the conversation will be about you behind your back.” It sounds terrible at first, but we all know it – best friends don’t mind if your bestie recalls your old habits from school or your overly cautious ways.

Friends, after all, are there for you when you feel at your lowest. They might tease or challenge you, but with your inner peace and strength, you’ll rise above it all. That’s what friends are for. VNS

Me & An, Vegetarian restaurant

No. 61, Hàm Long St., Hàng Bài, Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội

Tel: 094 367 98 86

Comment: Vietnamese vegetarian food in elegant villa and eco-style setting