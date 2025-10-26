Embrace diversity at Society

by Gia Linh

“We don’t take reservations.”

That was the curt yet curious reply I got when I tried to book a table at Society, a café and bistro tucked away in Xuân Hòa Ward, HCM City.

It made me pause — why the mystery? Would I even manage a seat at this much-whispered-about spot?

My connection with Society actually began years ago, during my high-school “girl-chef” era, the golden age of bingeing MasterChef, subscribing to every YouTube cook with a whisk, and devouring food content like it was homework.

Amid the digital feast, one creator stood out: Culinary Frank, a Melbourne-based chef whose calm, cross-cultural style showed how gloriously free cooking could be.

I even messaged him once to gush about his videos. He replied — warmly, to my teenage delight — and I have been a loyal fan ever since.

So when he unveiled his Society Café & Dining, I pinned it straight onto my food map.

Fast forward to a recent Sunday. Despite my failed attempt to book ahead, curiosity -- and a healthy dose -- of fan devotion, led my foodie friend Zoe and me straight to Society’s door.

As usual, I had already browsed the menu online, the pre-meal ritual of every modern diner.

The restaurant doubles as both café and bistro, offering playful fusions and patisserie-worthy pastries.

What really caught my eye, though, were the “staff dishes of the month”, each dreamed up, and named after one of the team members.

Naturally, I ordered two of them. Plus two more fusion dishes. And drinks, of course.

Inside, Society hummed with the kind of organised chaos that makes a place feel alive — music, chatter and the soft hiss of an open kitchen keeping time.

We sat down with Frank’s wife, Vân, who told us about the restaurant’s philosophy.

“As a growing society, we focus on human development. That’s also how we operate our ‘little society’ here.

“Our staff come from different backgrounds and have different stories, and we embrace that by letting them create dishes that reflect who they are.”

Our drinks arrived mid-conversation — and, truthfully, we had no idea what we had ordered.

It turned out that Zoe’s Yuzu Cold Brew was a lively mix of sweet, zesty, and bitter — like summer in a glass.

My Tào Phớ Milk Punch looked suspiciously like water but tasted just like its namesake dessert: tofu, ginger, and a hint of tang.

Vân explained that they use acid to clarify the milk, turning it transparent, essentially “cheese science meets Vietnamese dessert”. It grew on us sip by sip.

Then came the food, and that’s when things truly took off.

First up: Tâm’s dish of the month -- and quite possibly the best vegetarian salad I have ever had.

Romaine lettuce and cherry tomatoes bathed in a miso-parmesan dressing, topped with crispy wonton skins and surprising cubes of water apple for a sweet local wink. Bravo, Tâm.

Next: Vietnamese pesto noodles. “Eat them while they’re hot,” Vân exhorted us. Instead of pasta, chewy Japanese noodles carried a basil-rich sauce that was unmistakably Vietnamese in aroma.

The prawns brought a subtle smoky edge. “It’s pesto with an accent,” Zoe declared.

Then came Huy’s Korean-Vietnamese fusion: roasted pork shoulder wrapped in pear kimchi and Phan Rang apple salad and finished with a daring drizzle of century egg aioli.

We devoured it in one bite. It was a flavour bomb of sweet, salty, tangy, and umami.

Zoe, initially wary of the century egg, was converted on the spot. Huy, take a bow.

Finally, the showstopper: fried chicken with tom yum whipped tofu sauce -- a golden thigh perched on a cloud of creamy, tangy tofu, served with Thai-style bean and tomato salad.

One bite in, and we exchanged the universal look of food bliss — wide eyes, silent nodding and that quiet “wow”.

The batter stayed crisp to the last crumb, and the tom yum tofu sauce was so addictive we half-joked about buying a jar to take home.

Two hours slipped by in Society’s lively hum. Zoe summed it up best: “Now that I know the story behind this place, I see it — Society really is a melting pot of people, cultures, and cuisines.”

Our bill? Just over VNĐ700,000 (US$27) — surprisingly modest for such generous portions and refined flavours.

Walk-ins only, but the staff handled seating like pros — warm smiles, zero fuss.

Normally, I’d end with my own verdict. But Zoe nailed it:

“As a foreigner living here, it’s lovely to find a place that truly embraces all cultures — and that’s exactly what Society does. It’s a society of different tastes.”

True to its name, Society Café & Dining celebrates diversity — on the plate, in the kitchen, and in every story told through its food.

I’ll definitely be back to enjoy being part of this little “society”. VNS

Society Café & Dining

Address: 39C Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street, Xuân Hòa Ward, HCM City

Opening hours: 7.30am – 10pm/ Walk-in only. Lunch: 11am – 2pm. Dinner: 5pm – 9.30pm.

Phone: 0906 220 392

Comment: A ‘mini-society’ that blurs the boundaries of cultures and cuisines.