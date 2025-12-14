A sanctuary amidst Hà Nội's hustle

Dạ Thương

Located on the bustling Văn Miếu Street, near the iconic Temple of Literature that draws crowds of visitors every day, MÀU Gastro Wine Bar has emerged as a captivating and popular destination for young food enthusiasts in the capital.

Nestled beneath the lush green canopies of a historic corner, this restaurant offers a casual yet enjoyable dining experience, serving as a serene escape from the hurried pace of everyday life.

A gastro wine bar is a concept that combines high-quality cuisine with a wine-tasting environment, offering an experience that is both refined as in a restaurant and relaxed as in a bar.

Unlike traditional bars that focus solely on drinks, a gastro wine bar emphasises a diverse and creative menu, allowing customers to enjoy authentic dishes while sipping on wine or cocktails in a laid-back atmosphere. This trend is rapidly gaining traction in major urban centres, where patrons seek a balance between dining, entertainment, and a modern lifestyle.

On my first visit to MÀU, I was immediately impressed by its modern and open space. Here, privacy and warmth are prioritised. The lighting and music were subtly adjusted to reflect the emotions and stories being told by the diners.

The restaurant is a standout representative of the concept of a gastro wine bar. The space features a modern design while still embracing elements of Eastern culture, creating an atmosphere that is both inviting and elegant. As its name suggests, MÀU (Colours) is inspired by various shades of colours, a constant presence in various aspects of life – from art and culture to everyday moments.

The menu at MÀU harmonises familiar exquisite Vietnamese dishes with the trends of global gastronomy, complemented by an extensive wine collection. The line between street food and the standards of a gastro bar is skilfully balanced, opening up a journey of experience that combines both the familiar and the unfamiliar.

MÀU is the brainchild of young founders and also risk-takers at a time when the dining concept is still new in the capital city.

“The enthusiasm of youth sometimes comes with a touch of naivety. We have stumbled in our staffing decisions and felt disappointment from misplaced trust and a lack of management experience. However, those scars have taught us valuable lessons about staying alert and aware,” 26-year-old founder Triết Nguyễn said.

“The present restaurant is no longer our dreamy adventure, but the dedication of true professionals – those who understand that only kindness and professionalism can retain customers.”

To embark on my culinary journey, I selected pumpkin soup, crispy fried pastries filled with shrimp paste, smoked salmon, fried fish with herbs and passion fruit brulee for dessert.

Some dishes may seem familiar, but thanks to the creativity of the chefs, they are presented in a fresh and exciting way. Dining here is not just about taste; it’s also a visual feast, complemented by inviting aromas that enhance the overall experience.

The opener of my meal was pumpkin soup, which has always been my favourite. The dish looked inviting with its rich golden colour. The creamy sweetness of the pumpkin was nicely balanced by the umami from the dashi and a hint of seaweed, creating a comforting yet sophisticated flavour.

Crispy fried pastries filled with shrimp paste were golden-brown savoury treats, garnished with delicate herbs and vibrant edible flowers. The flavours offered a delightful balance of the crunchy exterior and the tender shrimp filling, complemented by a special tart sauce that added a refreshing tang to the overall experience. Each bite became a mix of textures and flavours, making it a memorable culinary delight.

Smoked salmon arrived elegantly presented atop crisp bread. Each piece looked appetising, garnished with fresh herbs and delicate edible flowers. The salmon proved rich and flavourful, complemented by a refreshing citrus note from the lemon, enhancing its natural taste.

As a seafood lover, I couldn't resist trying the fried fish with herbs. The catfish arrived golden and crispy, wrapped in a light, inviting batter. Its aroma, infused with a hint of herbs, filled the air and heightened my anticipation.

The light seasoning enhanced the natural sweetness of the fish, making it both flavourful and comforting. The fresh greens provided a delightful contrast, balancing the richness of the fried coating perfectly.

The passion fruit brulee was a perfect finish to my meal. This dessert featured a delightful blend of smooth, mildly tangy sweetness, harmoniously combined with the burnt caramel. The fresh fruit garnish and a hint of rum elevated the flavour, creating a captivating balance. Each bite offered a rich, creamy experience that was both refreshing and indulgent, making it an unforgettable treat.

Its owner revealed that MÀU was preparing for “exciting new surprises” as the typical chill of Hà Nội settles in.

A specially designed Winter Menu is in its final stages, promising a delightful experience. The restaurant is also being thoughtfully decorated for the festive season, with every detail carefully considered – from the red bow on the wine rack to the long dining table that overlooks the serene greenery of the Temple of Literature.

"Everything is ready to welcome like-minded souls to indulge in new flavours and warm their hearts in the midst of winter," he said, hinting at the possibility of my return. VNS

MÀU Gastro Wine Bar

Address: 5 Văn Miếu St, Hà Nội

Tel: 096 900 05 90

Opening time: Monday-Sunday 4pm-11.30pm; Happy hours: 4pm-6pm