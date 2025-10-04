Huynh overthrows Chinese dominance in xiangqi

Chinese chess

Đăng Nguyên

Fresh flowers, tight hugs, warm handshakes and heartfelt congratulations awaited Lại Lý Huynh as he returned home a newly crowned world Chinese chess champion.

Huynh defeated China's powerful Yin Sheng to take the men's individual standard gold medal at the World Xiangqi Championship on September 27 in Shanghai.

His win sent ripples through the board-game community, long dominated by China for decades.

Not only did Huynh take his first world title, he also became the first ever non-Chinese master ever to be crowned world champion -- ending China's 35-year reign across 18 editions of the tournament.

“The feeling right now is not just great, but more than great. I feel proud and honoured to bring home the first world chess championship for Việt Nam," Huynh said.

At age 35 the 'Southern Prince' has cemented his No 1 status in Việt Nam and is a favourite in every competition he enters.

Born to checkmate

Born to a poor family in Vĩnh Long Province, Huynh grew up in Cà Mau and had to leave school after grade 4 due to financial hardship.

While following his father to work, he was gradually introduced to Chinese chess through his father’s passion for the game.

He didn't care much for the sport at first, but the more he watched, the more he grew to love it, and eventually asked his father to train him. His talent was quickly shone through when Huynh captured his first national youth title in 2004, at just 14 years old.

Huynh went on to achieve success in international tournaments in China, winning his first gold medal at 16. He also finished second at the prestigious Han Xin Cup, which showcased the highest level of international competition and featured elite players from around the world.

Since then, he has established himself as one of the nation's leading masters, with six national crowns in the standard category and 10 titles in the rapid and blitz. He is widely regarded as the most talented player in the country's history.

On the international stage, Huynh took a silver medal at the Asian Youth Xiangqi Championship in 2008, and a year later, he finished in the top seven at the world championship in his debut appearance at age 19.

He made history in 2016 as the first foreign player ever invited to compete in the Chinese Xiangqi Championship. His opportunity with the Hangzhou team came through renowned Grandmaster Xu Yinchuan, who had observed Huynh for months and was deeply impressed by his talent.

Hangzhou coach Ma Tianyue described the Vietnamese player as aggressive and attack-minded. While his openings were not as strong as those of the Chinese players, he excelled in the middle game with remarkable determination and mental toughness -- all while delivering an entertaining style of play.

Huynh has enjoyed remarkable success over the past three years. In 2022 he captured the world titles in rapid xiangqi individual and standard doubles. In 2023 he added gold in the world rapid xiangqi individual, along with silvers in the standard individual and standard doubles. The same year, he also won a gold medal at the SEA Games, and earned silver and bronze at the Asian Games.

In 2023, he again made history in Hangzhou, playing a pivotal role in the national championship, and becoming the first Vietnamese player ever to lift the trophy in the domestic league of the world’s strongest xiangqi nation.

The best version

In fact, Huynh came very close to winning the world championship in 2023. At that time, he was in a stronger position against Meng Shen of China and was expected to secure the title. But his late-game tactics were not good enough, and he regrettably allowed Meng to come from behind to win after a tie-break.

“That loss was a shock to me. But I believe that each of us has a lucky star on our side. If I keep hope and the desire to win, when the lucky star shines it will lead me to success," said Huynh.

"Over the past two years, I have been constantly training and improving my skills, learning that yesterday's efforts are needed to achieve today's results. To me, the standard category gold, the most prestigious title of the xiangqi world, has always been the biggest target."

He said the 2025 championship final was the match of his life, filled with moments of anxiety and nervousness as well as joy and happiness.

Winning the title gave him a special feeling, as he ended the dominance of Chinese players for decades in their home soil, in front of millions of local supporters both in person and online.

On top of the world, Huynh said he would not rest on his laurels.

“The world championship is a dream for everyone. But I choose to think as if I haven’t won it yet, keeping my desire alive and using it as motivation to strive for even greater achievements,” he said. VNS