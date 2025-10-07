Việt Nam target historic futsal gold at SEA Games

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s futsal teams are gearing up for gold as the sport makes its long-awaited return to the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December, marking a major moment for regional football fans.

Futsal was absent from the 32nd Games in Cambodia last year, but this year’s tournament promises to reignite excitement with both men’s and women’s events scheduled to be held at either Nonthaburi Gymnasium or the Rajamangala University of Technology’s Gymnasium.

The men’s competition will run from December 13 to 19, while the women’s matches will take place from December 12 to 18.

According to recently released draft regulations, six teams will compete in the men’s category, divided into two groups of three, with hosts Thailand placed in Group A by default.

Thailand, ranked among the world’s top four futsal teams and defending SEA Games champions, will enjoy the advantage of home support. They remain the strongest contenders for the title — and Việt Nam’s biggest obstacle on the path to gold.

Having claimed bronze at the 31st SEA Games in 2022, Việt Nam are likely to be seeded in the second pot and could face either Thailand or runners-up Indonesia in the group stage.

Head coach Diego Giustozzi and his squad recently excelled in the AFC Futsal Cup 2026 qualifiers, securing three consecutive wins to join 14 other teams, including hosts Indonesia, in the finals, which start on January 27.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said the team’s performance in the Asian Cup qualifiers not only marks an important professional milestone but also provides a strong boost to team morale as they chase gold at the upcoming SEA Games.

Giustozzi leads a promising line-up that blends youth and experience. Rising stars such as Vũ Ngọc Anh and Nguyễn Đa Hải impressed at the Asian Cup, while seasoned players like Nguyễn Mạnh Dũng, Nguyễn Thịnh Phát, Châu Đoàn Phát, and goalkeeper Phạm Văn Tú continue to anchor the team.

Việt Nam will also be strengthened by the return of Trần Thái Huy, Nguyễn Minh Trí and Trần Nhật Trung, all of whom have fully recovered from injuries and are eager to rejoin the national squad.

With unwavering determination and a hunger for success, the players aim to reach new heights in their careers. Việt Nam have twice appeared at the Futsal World Cup, in 2016 and 2021, and five times in the Asian Futsal Cup, where their best result was reaching the quarter-finals.

This year, they hope to make history by claiming their first-ever SEA Games futsal gold medal — a dream cherished by generations of players and fans alike.

“VFF has high expectations for both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s futsal teams. We believe that our strong support for them and clear direction will bring new successes to Vietnamese futsal both in the regional and continental arenas,” said VFF President Trần Quốc Tuấn. — VNS