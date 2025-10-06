Hoa, Takele win fourth Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese runners set the pace in the women’s full marathon while the men’s honours went to foreign athletes at the fourth Techcombank Hà Nội International Marathon on October 5.

Former SEA Games bronze medallist Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa claimed victory in a time of 2hr 54.19min. She showed her class against the rest of the field, pulling away from the opening few hundred metres and never looking back.

Bùi Thị Thu Hà, also a national team member, finished second three minutes behind Hoa. She was followed by physical educator Doãn Thị Oanh, who crossed the line in 2:57.55.

In the men’s race, Kure Ebisa Takele of Ethiopia took the title with a time of 2:28.34 over the 42km distance.

Lilan Kennedy of Kenya finished second in 2:30.27.

Vietnamese champion and record holder Hoàng Nguyên Thanh was the only local runner in the top three, coming just 30 seconds after Kennedy.

In the 21km category, Việt Nam's leading track-and-field athlete Nguyễn Thị Oanh faced no challenge in taking the women’s title. She added another gold to her collection after completing the race in 1:20.05.

Băng Thạch Long Trinh, in 1:32.23, and Trần Thị Hồng, in 1:33.49, were first and second runners-up.

SEA Games champion Nguyễn Trung Cường won the men’s gold with a commanding performance, covering the half marathon distance in 1:10.07.

He was more than three minutes faster than Kenyan HK Kimutai and Vietnamese Hoàng Viết Vỹ Ly.

The organisers also presented awards to the winners of the 10km and 5km categories.

The marathon, organised by Sunrise Events Vietnam, welcomed more than 13,000 domestic and international runners competing on routes that passed through Hà Nội’s cultural and historical landmarks, spreading the spirit of 'Run for a Greater Việt Nam.' — VNS