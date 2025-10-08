Linh backs young stars to fire Việt Nam past Nepal

Football

HÀ NỘI Striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh has reaffirmed Việt Nam’s winning ambition as the hosts prepare to take on Nepal in two AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches later this week in HCM City.

Coach Kim Sang-sik and his 23-player squad have held their first training sessions, with the South Korean tactician unveiling what appears to be one of the youngest national squads in history.

His call-up includes seven players from the U23 side, among them Nguyễn Xuân Bắc, Nguyễn Hiểu Minh and Nguyễn Nhật Minh.

The move is seen as an essential step in preparing for the next phase of Vietnamese football, as Kim looks to build a balanced team that combines experience with youthful energy.

Linh said he was energised by the squad’s mix of seasoned players and first-time call-ups, describing the group as an exciting blend of ambition and talent.

“This will be an important test for Việt Nam. I hope we can perform well in the two matches against Nepal,” said Linh, who praised his younger teammates’ hunger to prove themselves.

“They show determination, a strong desire to succeed and great potential for Vietnamese football. The two upcoming matches will be valuable opportunities for them to accumulate experience and improve for the future. I believe the young players will bring a new look to the Vietnamese team.”

The first-leg match, designated as Việt Nam’s home fixture, will take place on October 9 at Gò Đậu Stadium. The return leg, scheduled five days later at Thống Nhất Stadium, will serve as Nepal’s home game, since no station in Nepal currently meets AFC competition standards.

“In the short term, our target is very clear: to win both matches against Nepal. In November, we will meet Laos again and aim to take three points home. And in March, when we host Malaysia, we will try our best to win. These results will help us maintain our hope of qualifying for the next stage,” Linh said.

Regarding information about Malaysia's FIFA ban due to fake player documents, Linh said Vietnamese players in general, and he in particular, did not care much about it.

"That is the job of FIFA and the AFC. We only focus on our mission. What happens to Malaysia is not something that Vietnamese players are concerned about," he said. "The important thing is that we must improve every day, demonstrating better performances in each training session and each match."

Reviewing Việt Nam's 4-0 loss to Malaysia in June, Linh, who currentlt tops the V.League 1 scoring chart, said: “Their naturalised players had good skills that made a big difference between the two teams."

"At that time, we played with determination and effort but still suffered a dispointed defeat. I believe that in March, we will a stronger and more cohesive team," he said.

“Personally, for a striker, scoring goals is always my wish in every match, not only for the club but also for the national team. I was unlucky not to score in the previous match but in the next matches against Nepal, I will try to perform better and score goals for Việt Nam.” VNS