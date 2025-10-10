Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam to host 2026 Asian Esports Games

October 10, 2025 - 22:14
Việt Nam will host the second edition of the Asian Esports Games (AEG) in 2026, the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) announced on October 10 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Esports

 

Representatives of VIRESA and AESF sign the Memorandum of Intention confirming Việt Nam the host of the second AEG in 2026. Photo of VIRESA

 

The Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) and the AESF officially signed a Memorandum of Intention to confirm the decision at the Asian Esports Forum.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Đỗ Việt Hùng, VIRESA President and AESF Vice President emphasised: “Việt Nam is one of the most dynamic esports markets in the region, with more than 28 million participants across over 10 popular esports titles.

"Beyond our strong esports potential, Việt Nam is also renowned for its rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and hospitality. We believe that AEG 2026 will not only provide a world-class stage for athletes but also offer international friends a deeper experience of Việt Nam’s culture and identity.”

Hùng further noted: “Together with our partners across Southeast Asia, VIRESA is committed to delivering the best experience for athletes, fans, and federations, embodying the spirit of honoring talent, creativity, and connection within the Asian esports community. We hope that AEG 2026 will not only be a tournament, but also a symbol of unity, innovation, and cooperation in the region.”

The inaugural edition of the AEG was organised in Bangkok last November. It attracted 179 athletes from 29 countries and territories, making it the largest esports competition in Asia to date.

Việt Nam made a strong impression by winning a silver medal in Arena of Valor – one of the country's strongest points.

According to VIRESA, by hosting the AEG 2026, Việt Nam affirms its position as a new hub for esports in Southeast Asia, while demonstrating a strong commitment to the development of professional esports.

As a key component of Việt Nam’s digital cultural industry ecosystem, VIRESA aims to build a human-centred, creative, and sustainable esports environment, contributing to the National Digital Transformation Strategy and the Strategy for the Development of Việt Nam’s Cultural Industries to 2030, with a vision towards 2045. _ VNS

VIRESA esports digital physical sports

