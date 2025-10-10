Seven-a-side Football Super Cup kicks off

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Viêt Nam Seven-a-side Football Super Cup, the nation’s largest and most anticipated street football tournament, officially launched on October 9 in Hà Nội.

Known as the Hyundai Thành Công Cup 2025, the competition (VSC-S5) will feature 44 teams across three zonal qualification rounds starting next month. Twenty teams will compete for places in the Northern region, 16 teams will vie for spots representing HCM City and the West, Southeast and Central Highlands, while eight teams will contest the Central region.

After two months of intense competition, beginning on October 12 in Hà Nội, the eight top-performing teams will meet for the final round in HCM City from November 29 to December 7.

“Each season is a journey of passion and true sportsmanship. This year, with the support of Hyundai Thành Công and the community’s excitement and expectations, we believe that VSC-S5 will continue to be a real football festival for seven-a-side supporters,” said Phạm Ngọc Tuấn, General Director of VietFootball, organisers of the tournament.

The national championship, featuring three regional qualifiers, was first held in 2019, marking a key milestone in the development of seven-a-side football.

This community sport, created and nurtured by Vietnamese enthusiasts, has grown strongly across the country and is gradually attracting attention from teams in neighbouring nations.

Attending the announcement ceremony, Nguyễn Hồng Minh, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, said: "Over the years, with the great efforts of VietFootball, the National Seven-a-side Football Cup has been held regularly with high professionalism, attracting the participation of many clubs and creating a healthy playground for sport lovers in general and football enthusiasts in particular.

"It also contributes to improving the professionalism of Vietnamese football, spreads the love of football and builds a healthy lifestyle among people."

He expressed hope that in the near future, VietFootball and its partners would continue to promote the national specialty sport to a higher level and attract more attention from countries in the region.

Last year, Đại Từ lifted the championship trophy after beating TIG 2-0 in the final match. — VNS