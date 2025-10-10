Việt Nam defeat Nepal 3-1 in 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers

HCM City — Việt Nam secured a 3-1 victory over Nepal in their 2027 Asian Cup qualifying match on Thursday evening at Gò Đậu Stadium in HCM City.

Taking advantage of home support, Việt Nam started strong. In the 10th minute, striker Tiến Linh opened the scoring for the Golden Star Warriors with a precise shot into the far corner, following a cross from Trương Tiến Anh on the right wing.

Following the opening goal, the Vietnamese team had two more opportunities from Tiến Linh and Hai Long but failed to convert them into goals.

After missing the chance to double their lead, Nepal equalised against the run of play in the 17th minute. From a free kick on the left wing, midfielder Rohan Karki delivered a cross for Sanish Shrestha, who headed the ball into the net from close range.

Despite conceding an unexpected goal, Việt Nam pressed forward and looked to regain the lead. However, Tuấn Hải's goal was ruled out for offside.

As the first half drew to a close, Nepal were reduced to 10 men after Laken Limbu received a red card for pulling Tiến Linh down just outside the penalty area.

In the second half, Việt Nam continued their attack but struggled against Nepal's organised defence. The breakthrough came in the 67th minute when Xuân Mạnh seized a loose ball from a corner kick and fired it into the net, restoring Việt Nam's lead.

The second goal invigorated the players in red and Just six minutes later, Hoàng Đức unleashed a dangerous curling shot that the Nepalese goalkeeper could only parry, allowing Văn Vĩ to follow up and extend the lead to 3-1 for Việt Nam.

In the final minutes, Việt Nam found the net once more, but Thanh Nhàn was flagged offside. Ultimately, Việt Nam triumphed 3-1 in this first leg against Nepal.

While the score line did not reflect the expected dominance over Nepal, Việt Nam achieved their goal of securing three points against their South Asian opponent.

The two teams will meet again at Thống Nhất Stadium on October 14. VNS