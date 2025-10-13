Delegates meet in Hà Nội for better sport development

HÀ NỘI International delegates are gathering in Hà Nội from October 13-17 to discuss the development of regional sports and related issues. Việt Nam will host the 16th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SOMS 16) and the eighth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports (AMMS 8).

Around 200 high-level delegates will attend the meetings, including ministers, deputy ministers, heads of sports agencies from ASEAN countries and Timor Leste, as well as representatives from the sports ministries and agencies of Japan and China.

"Preparations for the meetings have been carried out under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, covering logistics, security and safety," said Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam (SAV) Lê Thị Hoàng Yến.

Under the theme "Navigating Sports – Contributing to Sustainable Development", AMMS 8 will focus on priorities reflecting ASEAN’s evolving sports landscape and its role in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Discussions will centre on developing professional sports to boost regional competitiveness, promoting gender equality and participation from youth and people with disabilities, preserving traditional sports tied to ASEAN’s cultural identity, and establishing an ASEAN High-Performance Sports Centre.

Delegates will also explore how sports can improve public health, contribute to the SDGs, enhance cooperation with partners such as Japan, China and South Korea, and strengthen Việt Nam’s leadership in ASEAN’s sports framework. The events will also highlight Việt Nam’s role in promoting friendship and mutual understanding among ASEAN members.

The meetings are expected to adopt joint declarations, review the implementation of the ASEAN Work Plan on Sports 2021-25, and outline the framework for ASEAN sports cooperation beyond 2025.

The agenda will include drafting new collaboration plans with Japan, China and other partners and endorsing reports from SOMS 15 and SOMS 16.

A highlight of AMMS 8 will be Việt Nam’s coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat to refine joint documents and advance cooperation with key partners such as South Korea, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the South-East Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (SEARADO).

SAV Director Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt said hosting AMMS 8 underscores Việt Nam’s position in the region while promoting ASEAN sports cooperation.

“This is an opportunity for Việt Nam to learn from international management practices, global expertise, sports science -- including sports for people with disabilities,” he said.

According to Việt, hosting AMMS 8 not only fulfils Việt Nam’s commitment within ASEAN but also strengthens its international reputation, showcasing the nation’s culture, people and sporting achievements while fostering mutual understanding and solidarity among ASEAN countries.

AMMS was first held in 2011 in Indonesia and has since become a biennial high-level forum for policy exchange and collaboration among ASEAN members. VNS