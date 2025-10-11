Two Manchester United legends land in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — The excitement was palpable in HCM City as two Manchester United legends, Dimitar Berbatov and Nemanja Vidic, touched down at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport, greeted by a sea of enthusiastic fans.

This morning (October 11), the airport buzzed with energy, awash in red as hundreds of devoted Manchester United supporters gathered to welcome their heroes. Flags waved, jerseys adorned the crowd and chants of "United! United!" filled the arrival hall, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

As Berbatov and Vidic emerged, a wave of cheers erupted, their smiles radiating warmth as they waved back at the adoring fans. Despite the fatigue of a long journey, the two former stars exuded charm and grace, taking time to sign autographs and pose for photos before heading to their hotel in the city centre.

The legends are in Việt Nam to participate in the “Tiger Street Football 2025” set to take place on October 12 at Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street. They will join fellow icons Luis Nani and Wes Brown, leading the top four teams in a thrilling celebration of street football infused with the spirit of the game’s elite.

Organisers have expressed that all four legends are thrilled about their visit, with Berbatov sharing his admiration for the fervent passion of Vietnamese football fans.

Earlier this year in July, other United greats like Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs graced Đà Nẵng, playing a friendly match against former Vietnamese players, further solidifying the deep connection between Manchester United and their fans in Việt Nam. VNS