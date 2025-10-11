Hà Nội Open kicks off with major upsets

Pool

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 Hanoi Open Pool Championship which saw a number of big surprises officially kicked off on October 11 at the National Sports Complex in Hà Nội.

The third edition of the prestigious Matchroom Major on the World Nineball Tour faced challenges in organisation activities because of bad weather and storms.

But it still featured 256 players from 40 countries who made supporters go crazy with their strokes since the first day of the competition on October 8.

"This year, we are especially pleased to have a Vietnamese player in the last 16 round for the first time, bringing deep emotion and pride to fans across the country," said Bạch Liên Hương, director of the Hà Nội Culture and Sports Department.

"Although the tournament started with difficulties due to storms and floods, the organising committee flexibly overcame and rearranged the competition schedule, ensuring the tournament's progress and quality.

"The organising committee also allocated VNĐ100 million from ticket sales to help people in need overcome the consequences of floods. This is a humane gesture, clearly demonstrating the spirit of "Sports for the community", contributing to spreading the good values ​​of sports not only on the field but also in life.

"On behalf of the Hà Nội Department, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Matchroom, Vietcontent and partners, domestic and international players, especially the supporters who have contributed to creating a memorable season," she said.

The only Vietnamese whom Hương mentioned is Đinh Chấn Kiệt who made a incredible comeback to become one of best 16 players, along with Roberto Gomez and Carlo Biado of the Philippines, Jonas Sauto of Spain, and Jayson Shaw of the UK.

"I believe that the Open is not only a place where top shots shine, but also a cultural bridge, where sportsmanship, passion and positive energy are spread -- so that Hà Nội and Việt Nam can increasingly step forward on the journey of integration and professional sports development," Hương said.

Earlier, major upsets occurred as defending champion Johann Chua of the Philippines and World No 1 Fedor Gorst of Russia both suffered shock exits.

Chua’s campaign came to a premature end after falling to Souto, last year’s UK Open finalist, in a tense 10-7 defeat. Meanwhile, Gorst fell 10–6 to Greece’s George Antonakis to make another major upset.

“Today just wasn’t my day. I made too many mistakes at important moments, and Jonas took full advantage. That’s the game sometimes — at this level, small errors can cost you everything. Of course, I’m disappointed to be out, but I’ll take it as a lesson and come back stronger next time," said Chua.

Gorst commented: “It’s tough to take, but I have to give George credit. I had my chances but couldn’t make the most of them. I came here to prove myself in Hà Nội, but it just wasn’t meant to be this time.”

Fans can follow the semi-final and final matches with live rack-by-rack scoring at www.wntlivescores.com, with coverage broadcast internationally on WNT TV and in Việt Nam via the Việt Nam Billiards Promotion YouTube Channel and VTVcab. — VNS