Home Sports

National largest tennis tournament opens, seeds get byes through next round

October 14, 2025 - 15:50
All top seeded players found their win in the first round of the National Tennis Championships -- NovaWorld 2025 which opened on October 13 in Lâm Đồng Province.

Tennis 

No 9 seed Nguyễn Nam earns a second-round slot in the National Tennis Championships on October 13 in Lâm Đồng Province. Photo of VTF

LÂM ĐỒNG — All top-seeded players advanced in the first round of the National Tennis Championships – NovaWorld 2025, which opened on October 13 in Lâm Đồng Province.

In the men's singles, all eight top seeds, including Vũ Hà Minh Đức of AP Sports Club, Lê Từ Minh Khánh and Nguyễn Văn Phương of the Military, and Nguyễn Đại Khánh of HCM City, had a bye through the second round. No 9 seed Nguyễn Nam defeated Nguyễn Xuân Phước in an all-HCM City match to join them. Other winners included No 10 Bùi Hoàng Anh of Hà Nội, No 11s Trần Đức Minh of HCM City, Nguyễn Minh Phát of AP Sports Club and Đinh Công Hậu of the Military.

“I come to this year’s tournament with a fighting spirit and determination to defend my championship title," said Đức. "More importantly, I want to continue to contribute beautiful matches to the fans and look forward to the 33rd SEA Games in December 2025 in Thailand.”

On the women’s side, the top five seeds advanced to the next round without playing, while No 6 seed Vũ Khánh Phương of HCM City eased through with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Bùi Khánh Ly of Phú Thọ.

The national championship features more than 100 athletes from 14 cities, provinces and clubs nationwide. Competitors vie for titles across five categories – men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles – and a total bonus of VNĐ500 million (US$18,900) at the NovaWorld Phan Thiết Complex until October 19. VNS

 

