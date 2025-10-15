Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Hạ Long marathon receives prestigious athletics standard

October 15, 2025 - 08:37
Notably, the event will welcome South Korean athletics legend Lee Bong-ju, who won the silver medal in the marathon category at the 1996 Olympics, along with about 1,500 tourists and businesspeople from South Korea.

 

The Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon is expected to attract nearly 3,000 international athletes this year. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

HẠ LONG — The Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon is the only running event in Việt Nam to receive the 'World Label' from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which is part of the global competition system.

On Monday, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Ninh Province, in collaboration with the event’s organiser, Đức Hương Anh Company, held a ceremony to announce that the Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon has officially been awarded the status.

This is the first and only running event in Việt Nam to achieve this prestigious title to date. This accomplishment not only affirms the rising status of Vietnamese marathons on the global sports map but also provides a significant boost to the local tourism industry.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, Nguyễn Việt Dũng, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Ninh Province, emphasised that achieving the 'World Label' is clear evidence that the event has met all the stringent standards set by the IAAF, from accurate course measurement and professional medical systems to organised event management and strict doping checks.

As a result, all athletes' performances will be globally recognised and can be used for qualification for major events such as the Olympics or World Championships.

This event also serves as a vibrant example of the 'Sports Associated with Tourism' development strategy that Quảng Ninh Province is implementing. The unique competition route, passing through the world natural heritage site of Hạ Long Bay, not only tests physical endurance but also showcases distinctive cultural and scenic values, dubbed the 'heritage route'.

 

Nguyễn Việt Dũng, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Ninh Province speaks at the event. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

It is expected that the Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon this year will attract nearly 3,000 international athletes, an increase of 120 per cent compared to 2024. Notably, the event will welcome South Korean athletics legend Lee Bong-ju, who won the silver medal in the marathon category at the 1996 Olympics, along with about 1,500 tourists and businesspeople from South Korea.

Dung mentioned that achieving the 'World Label' is not the final destination but the beginning of a new journey. Quảng Ninh Province will continue to invest heavily in infrastructure and organisational policies for the event, aiming to elevate it towards higher titles such as the Gold Label or Platinum Label from the IAAF in the near future.

 

Club members at the announcement event. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

The Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon will take place from November 21 to 23, with the main competition day on November 23. VNS

 

Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon marathon Quảng Ninh tourism

see also

More on this story

Sports

Young athletes take centre stage at 33rd SEA Games

As the excitement builds for the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year, Vietnamese athletes are pushing their limits in training, gearing up for a chance to shine. This event promises to be a pivotal platform for emerging young talents to showcase their skills on a regional stage.
Sports

Khôi wins Đất Sen Hồng Music Marathon

National top amateur runner Huỳnh Anh Khôi proved his No 1 position after winning the men's 42km category of the VPBank Đất Sen Hồng Music Marathon 2025 on October 12 in Đồng Tháp Province.
Sports

Delegates meet in Hà Nội for better sport development

Hosting AMMS 8 not only demonstrates Việt Nam’s commitment to ASEAN but also enhances its international standing, highlighting the nation’s rich culture, dynamic people, and sporting excellence, while promoting mutual understanding and solidarity among ASEAN member countries.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom