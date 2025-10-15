Hạ Long marathon receives prestigious athletics standard

HẠ LONG — The Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon is the only running event in Việt Nam to receive the 'World Label' from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which is part of the global competition system.

On Monday, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Ninh Province, in collaboration with the event’s organiser, Đức Hương Anh Company, held a ceremony to announce that the Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon has officially been awarded the status.

This is the first and only running event in Việt Nam to achieve this prestigious title to date. This accomplishment not only affirms the rising status of Vietnamese marathons on the global sports map but also provides a significant boost to the local tourism industry.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, Nguyễn Việt Dũng, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Ninh Province, emphasised that achieving the 'World Label' is clear evidence that the event has met all the stringent standards set by the IAAF, from accurate course measurement and professional medical systems to organised event management and strict doping checks.

As a result, all athletes' performances will be globally recognised and can be used for qualification for major events such as the Olympics or World Championships.

This event also serves as a vibrant example of the 'Sports Associated with Tourism' development strategy that Quảng Ninh Province is implementing. The unique competition route, passing through the world natural heritage site of Hạ Long Bay, not only tests physical endurance but also showcases distinctive cultural and scenic values, dubbed the 'heritage route'.

It is expected that the Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon this year will attract nearly 3,000 international athletes, an increase of 120 per cent compared to 2024. Notably, the event will welcome South Korean athletics legend Lee Bong-ju, who won the silver medal in the marathon category at the 1996 Olympics, along with about 1,500 tourists and businesspeople from South Korea.

Dung mentioned that achieving the 'World Label' is not the final destination but the beginning of a new journey. Quảng Ninh Province will continue to invest heavily in infrastructure and organisational policies for the event, aiming to elevate it towards higher titles such as the Gold Label or Platinum Label from the IAAF in the near future.

The Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon will take place from November 21 to 23, with the main competition day on November 23. VNS