Việt Nam shoots to the top at regional championship

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam shot to the top of the medal table at the Southeast Asian Shooting Championship 2025, which concluded in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 14, underlining the country’s dominance in the sport.

Competing with its strongest squad, Vietnamese marksmen won 29 gold, 18 silver and nine bronze medals.

On the final day of competition, October 14, the trio of Hà Minh Thành, Vũ Tiến Nam and Trần Công Hiếu secured places in the men’s 25m rapid pistol individual final alongside five other rivals.

Nam successfully shot 26 points to claim gold, while Hiếu and Thành came second and third, respectively, proving Việt Nam’s supremacy in this category.

Earlier, key athletes including Trịnh Thu Vinh, Phạm Quang Huy, Phí Thanh Thảo and Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền captured titles in their events.

Notably, Thảo set a new regional record in the women’s 10m air rifle with 250.1 points.

Thailand finished second with 15 golds and Indonesia were third with 11 titles.

According to the coaching board, the results reflected Việt Nam’s careful preparation and the high performance of its marksmen.

After the regional championship, athletes will continue training for the 33rd SEA Games later this year, also in Thailand. — VNS