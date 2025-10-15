Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam shoots to the top at regional championship

October 15, 2025 - 16:48
Việt Nam topped the medal tally of the Southeast Asian Shooting Championship 2025 which wrapped up on October 14 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Shooting

 

Vietnamese trio Hà Minh Thành, Vũ Tiến Nam and Trần Công Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam shot to the top of the medal table at the Southeast Asian Shooting Championship 2025, which concluded in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 14, underlining the country’s dominance in the sport.

Competing with its strongest squad, Vietnamese marksmen won 29 gold, 18 silver and nine bronze medals.

On the final day of competition, October 14, the trio of Hà Minh Thành, Vũ Tiến Nam and Trần Công Hiếu secured places in the men’s 25m rapid pistol individual final alongside five other rivals.

Nam successfully shot 26 points to claim gold, while Hiếu and Thành came second and third, respectively, proving Việt Nam’s supremacy in this category.

Earlier, key athletes including Trịnh Thu Vinh, Phạm Quang Huy, Phí Thanh Thảo and Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền captured titles in their events.

Notably, Thảo set a new regional record in the women’s 10m air rifle with 250.1 points.

Thailand finished second with 15 golds and Indonesia were third with 11 titles.

According to the coaching board, the results reflected Việt Nam’s careful preparation and the high performance of its marksmen.

After the regional championship, athletes will continue training for the 33rd SEA Games later this year, also in Thailand. — VNS

shooting Phi Thanh Thao best young athlete

see also

More on this story

Sports

Young athletes take centre stage at 33rd SEA Games

As the excitement builds for the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year, Vietnamese athletes are pushing their limits in training, gearing up for a chance to shine. This event promises to be a pivotal platform for emerging young talents to showcase their skills on a regional stage.
Sports

Khôi wins Đất Sen Hồng Music Marathon

National top amateur runner Huỳnh Anh Khôi proved his No 1 position after winning the men's 42km category of the VPBank Đất Sen Hồng Music Marathon 2025 on October 12 in Đồng Tháp Province.
Sports

Delegates meet in Hà Nội for better sport development

Hosting AMMS 8 not only demonstrates Việt Nam’s commitment to ASEAN but also enhances its international standing, highlighting the nation’s rich culture, dynamic people, and sporting excellence, while promoting mutual understanding and solidarity among ASEAN member countries.

