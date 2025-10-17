Pù Luông to host ultra showdown at VJM with runners from 36 nations

PÙ LUÔNG — Trailblazers are set to take on nature’s challenge as the eighth edition of the Việt Nam Jungle Marathon (VJM) kicks off on October 18 at the breathtaking Pù Luông Nature Reserve in Thanh Hóa Province, featuring runners from 36 nations.

The VJM course is cherished by many trail runners, set against a stunning backdrop of rugged limestone mountains, rolling rice terraces, unique water wheels and cascading waterfalls. Participants will also run through timeless ethnic villages, making it a truly distinctive experience.

This year, Leo Village will host the start and finish area, creating a vibrant race village atmosphere for the weekend.

Race Director David Lloyd shared his enthusiasm

“Every year, I look forward to my trips to Pù Luông. I don’t just come for the race, I’ve had countless wonderful family holidays here," he said. "Pù Luông has everything: amazing trails, incredible scenery, welcoming homestays, delicious food and friendly people.

"Sharing this with VJM runners is a highlight of the year for all of us at Topas. I can’t wait to welcome participants from around the world to Pù Luông this weekend and see their reactions to our newly updated courses.”

Top contenders in 70km race

In the men’s 70km race, Valentin Orange of France is a standout contender. A previous winner of the VJM and a two-time champion of the Việt Nam Trail Marathon 70km, he returns to Pù Luông with an impressive ITRA index of 799.

“I’m super happy and excited to come back to Việt Nam and return to Pù Luông for the Việt Nam Jungle Marathon. This is my favourite race,” Orange said, expressing his eagerness to compete against fellow runner Nguyễn Sĩ Hiếu.

Hiếu enters the race with momentum after securing second place at the prestigious Việt Nam Mountain Marathon (VMM) 100km last month.

“VJM 2017 was my first trail race. Since then, I have fallen in love with this sport. I will never forget the moment I stepped out of the forest onto the viewpoint of The Spike, surrounded by golden rice fields and marvellous mountains. The stunning natural beauty and villages inspired my passion for trail running,” Hiếu said.

Completing the podium contenders is Lê Quang Hội, who recently claimed second place in both the 50km VMM 2024 and the 50km VJM 2024 and is now stepping up to the ultra 70km.

The women’s 70km race features a competitive line-up of Vietnamese runners. Defending champion Trần Thu Trang returns, having won last year’s race in 10:53:16, nearly an hour ahead of her closest rival.

Trang’s rival, Lê Phương Vy, is back for a highly anticipated rematch. Vy, a familiar face in Việt Nam’s running community, expresses her love for the VJM: “I come back to Pù Luông to enjoy the trails, the fresh mountain air and the breathtaking beauty of this land.”

However, the competition will be fierce. Giàng Thị Linh, the 2024 VMM 100km and 2025 VTM 70km champion, is also in the mix, aiming for her first VJM victory. Alongside her is Nguyễn Thị Nguyệt, who finished second at the VMM 100km 2024 and second to Linh at the VTM 70km, where the time gap was just around 12 minutes. Their third head-to-head promises an exciting showdown.

The 50km race

The women’s 50km race features a wealth of Việt Nam’s talent, including Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh, the champion of VTM 42km 2025 and rising star Nguyễn Trà Giang, who recently secured second place in her 100km debut at VMM. Two other strong contenders are Phương Thị Hồng Nhung, second at VMM 2025 70km and Phan Tường Vy, who placed third in VJM 2024 70km.

In the men’s 50km, Sùng A Phử is the one to beat. Racing for the Sa Pa Ethnic Running Club, he comes into the VJM well-recovered from his second place at VMM 50km, finishing just 20 minutes behind the provisional World Trail Majors 2025 champion Jianjian Yang. Remarkably, Phử’s running journey began only in May 2023, with training under coach Hà Hậu starting in March 2025.

Another contender to watch is Stephen Barkey of Ireland, the champion of the VTM 42km in 2025.

Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation runners

Among the participants is a team of more than 30 from the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, including inspiring young adults who have benefited from the organisation's support. Many are from disadvantaged communities and have overcome significant challenges.

“Some are continuing their education or vocational training while others have embarked on careers in various fields. Their participation embodies resilience and hope as they build stable, goal-driven futures,” said Hoàng Anh from Blue Dragon.

Every Việt Nam Trail Series race by Topas contributes funds to charitable work. The money raised from the Việt Nam Jungle Marathon 2025 brings the total series amount to around US$530,000. — VNS