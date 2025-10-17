U23 Việt Nam gear up for major tournaments

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's U23s are putting in the hard work to be fully fit and raring to go for the SEA Games 33 and the 2026 AFC U23 Championship.

They have just completed a training session in the UAE, which included two international friendly matches against the Qatar U23s on October 9 and 13.

Acting head coach Đinh Hồng Vinh said: “It is very beneficial to compete against high-level opponents like U23 Qatar. These matches have allowed the coaching staff to better assess the players' potential and adaptability, as well as identify quality players to report to coach Kim Sang-sik, to be well prepared for the next training sessions.”

Despite losing both matches, coach Vinh praised the spirit, effort and concentration of the entire team, especially considering that eight of their top players are currently with the senior national team.

In November, U23 Việt Nam are expected to regroup under coach Vinh. They will participate in three matches at an international friendly tournament in China during FIFA Days, competing against hosts, Uzbekistan and the South Korean team which won the U23 Asian Cup in 2018 and 2020.

Following this, head coach Kim Sang-sik will take over training to prepare for the quest for the SEA Games men's football gold medal in Thailand later this year. The experience from these quality friendly matches is anticipated to enhance the team's confidence and effectiveness.

The SEA Games 33 will feature 11 teams divided into three groups: Group A will consist of three teams, while Groups B and C will each have four.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with the three group winners and the best second-place team advancing to the semi-finals.

After returning from Thailand, U23 Việt Nam will stabilise their squad before heading to Saudi Arabia for the final round of the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, taking place from January 6 to 24, 2026.

Việt Nam have been placed in Group A alongside hosts Saudi Arabia. The tournament features 16 teams divided into four groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

Việt Nam face a challenging path in Group A, competing against Saudi Arabia - champions in 2022 - Jordan, and Kyrgyzstan. Group B includes defending champions Japan, Qatar, the UAE and Syria. Group C features Uzbekistan (2018 champions), South Korea (2020 champions), Iran, and debutants Lebanon. Group D consists of Iraq (2013 champions), Australia, Thailand and China.

This will mark Việt Nam’s sixth consecutive appearance at the continental finals. The team secured qualification by winning all three matches in Group C of the qualifiers, defeating Bangladesh, Singapore and Yemen. VNS