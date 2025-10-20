Trail runners Valentin Orange and Sĩ Hiếu share titles at VJM

PÙ LUÔNG — Valentin Orange from France and Nguyễn Sĩ Hiếu shared the title in the men’s 70km race at the Việt Nam Jungle Marathon (VJM), which concluded at the Pù Luông Nature Reserve in Thanh Hóa Province over the weekend.

This year’s event featured trail runners from 36 nations. This is an internationally scaled sports event combined with tourism that has been successfully held since 2017 at the Pù Luông Nature Reserve, a famous and attractive tourist destination in Thanh Hóa Province.

The breathtaking beauty of Pù Luông’s iconic terrain was matched only by the fierce competition across all race distances.

Both Orange and Hiếu were neck and neck right from the start of their category. In the end, they crossed the finish line together, clocking the same time of 7:56:33 to share first place.

“I love Pù Luông and have been here countless times, but this is the first time I’ve had the chance to race so closely against my great friend Hiếu,” Orange said.

“Pù Luông is a uniquely beautiful place that I will always return to. I used to live in Việt Nam and miss it very much - the running community here is truly special, so I am super happy to be back to race in the Việt Nam Jungle Marathon.”

The third place went to Nguyễn Thắng, who represented Newborns Việt Nam on the podium.

In the women’s 70km race, Nguyễn Thị Nguyệt from Hội An delivered an impressive performance. Although she wasn't leading from the start, she strategically passed Phùng Trang to take the lead, finishing with a time of 10:14:19.

Nguyệt said: “I loved the race - the trails are beautiful and I enjoyed running through all the small, picturesque villages along the way. Pù Luông is a magical place, and I feel very fortunate to have won. The support from the organisers throughout the course was also excellent.”

Trang finished second, just 12 minutes after Nguyệt, while Giàng Thị Linh from the Sa Pa Ethnic Running Club made her debut on the trails of Pù Luông, finishing third with a time of 11:16:03.

VJM 50km

In the 50km men’s race, Sùng A Phử, also from the Sa Pa Ethnic Running Club, took the top spot with a finishing time of 5:09:35. He entered the VJM well-recovered from his second place at the Việt Nam Mountain Marathon (VMM) 50km, part of the World Trail Majors.

“The VJM course is so beautiful, the people here are warm and friendly. The stunning view at Kho Mường Valley was a highlight of the race,” Phử said.

The second-place male was Stephen Barkey from Ireland, followed by Nguyễn Đức Tuyền in third.

The champion of the VJM 50km was Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh, who completed the course in an impressive 6:21:20. The second female finisher, Lưu Hồng Vân, crossed the line in 6:31:34, while Nguyễn Thị Trà Giang claimed third with a time of 6:38:23.

The men’s 25km title went to Nguyễn Đức Tuấn Anh, finishing in 2:14:33. He was closely followed by Nguyễn Xuân Tứ (2:19:24) and Mario Maresca from Italy (2:21:38). In the female category, the winner, Thái Thị Hồng, clocked a time of 2:51:35, with Tạ Thị Linh (2:53:35) and Nguyễn Lê (3:21:25) completing the podium.

Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation runners

This year, the event welcomed a large team of over thirty runners from the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation, who received free slots and full support for travel and accommodation at the VJM. Many participants come from disadvantaged communities and, with the help of Blue Dragon, have overcome significant challenges.

Hoàng Anh from Blue Dragon said: “Some are continuing their education or vocational training, while others have embarked on careers in various fields. Others have earned scholarships or returned to Blue Dragon as mentors, helping the next generation. Their participation embodies resilience and hope as they build stable, goal-driven futures.”

Race Director David Lloyd said: “For most of the day, we were blessed with good light, allowing our runners to see Pù Lương Nature Reserve in all its glory. I dearly love this part of Việt Nam, so hearing so many runners describe their awe of Pù Lương at the finish was a true pleasure.”

The event continued its tradition of supporting good causes. The money raised from VJM 2025 brings the total series amount to around US$530,000. VNS