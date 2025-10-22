VBC 2025 to bring basketball festival to Hà Nội

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2025, brought by VNPAY, bounces back to Hà Nội for its third thrilling season, with matches tipping off on October 26. Designed to ignite amateur basketball nationwide, the tournament draws fans of all ages and fuels the sport’s growing community spirit.

Ten elite teams from intense zonal qualifiers in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City will battle for a VNĐ400 million prize pool, rewarding top teams and standout players.

Defending champion 3F Galaxy, northern Hà Nội Pro-Am victors, will face southern Saigon Pro-Am winners Tsunami Dreamers and runner-up IN’N’OUT Jr, alongside Hidden Dragons and Phòng Không – Không Quân in Group A.

With two champions and a runner-up in Group A, organisers promise pulse-racing clashes set to electrify Cầu Giấy Gymnasium.

In Group B, Hustle Hòa Bình, winners of central Đà Nẵng Pro-Am, will meet their runner-up X-BDC once more, along with Hà Nội Pro-Am runner-up Ba Đình, Hà Nội and Next Level Hyperhall, as the national showdown heats up.

The organisers allow teams to include foreign and professional players in the event to attract more supporters to the gymnasium and enhance the quality of the matches.

In VBC 2025, the double-elimination rule will be applied. After the group stage, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Upper Round. The third- and fourth-placed sides will seek a second chance in the Lower Round.

The winners of these rounds will advance to the semi-finals. The final is scheduled for November 11, and all matches will be broadcast live on VTVcab, ON Sports and ON Live.

Đinh Tiến Công, a member of Phòng Không – Không Quân and a Vietnam Pro Basketball League player, said: “I am a lucky player as I have taken part in three of four VBC tournaments organised by New Sports. Each event is an opportunity for me to learn and sharpen my technique. This season will definitely be tough and competitive as all teams are well trained and prepared for the best results."

Carrying the message 'Stand As One,' VBC 2025 embodies the spirit of solidarity and national pride, where sports are not only a competition but also a bridge between the people and the spirit of Việt Nam, said Mai Việt Anh, head of the organising committee. — VNS