Việt Nam women eye historic futsal gold at SEA Games

Futsal

Việt Nam women's futsal team aim for SEA Games glory after regional triumph. Photos courtesy of VFF

HÀ NỘI After years of determination and near misses, Việt Nam will enter the women’s futsal competition at the upcoming SEA Games in Thailand as strong contenders for their first-ever championship title.

Following the recent draw in Bangkok, Việt Nam were placed in Group B alongside Myanmar and Indonesia, while defending champions Thailand – their long-time rivals – are in Group A with Malaysia and the Philippines.

Teams will compete in a round-robin format during the group stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. All matches will take place from December 12 to 18 at Bangkok Thonburi University’s Gymnasium.

Coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng and his squad are aiming for gold after winning the 2024 Southeast Asian Championship, a landmark victory that saw Việt Nam beat Thailand 2-1 – their first-ever win over the regional powerhouse.

Ranked 11th in the world, Việt Nam are expected to top Group B and claim one of the two qualification spots, while Myanmar (world No 38) and Indonesia (world No 19) are likely to battle for the other. In Group A, Thailand (world No 4) remain favourites to lead, with Malaysia (world No 27), and the Philippines (world No 63) contesting second place.

This format means Việt Nam’s biggest challenge on their path to gold will likely come from Thailand, who will enjoy home advantage and have beaten Việt Nam in all five previous SEA Games where women’s futsal was included.

At the 2021 Games, Thailand secured top spot with three wins, while Việt Nam finished runners-up with two wins and one defeat – their only loss coming against the hosts.

This time, however, the balance of power may be shifting. Việt Nam’s breakthrough victory in 2024 has fuelled confidence that the team can finally overcome Thailand and make history with their first SEA Games futsal gold.

“Thai women’s futsal is at a high level but Việt Nam is not inferior, so the important thing is the mentality of the players during the match. Once they have won, the confidence of the Vietnamese futsal players will increase and they will no longer be hesitant when facing the Thais,” head coach Hoàng said.

Coach Trương Quốc Tuấn added: “The Thais began developing futsal about 10 years earlier than us. They have long dominated the SEA Games, with Việt Nam always finishing behind. However, when we won the Southeast Asian Championship, it marked a turning point – a victory that signified we had finally dethroned Thailand.”

Men's team target gold

The men’s futsal competition features five teams – reigning champions Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Việt Nam. They will compete in a round-robin format for the title at the Nonthaburi Gymnasium Stadium in Bangkok.

Việt Nam, who finished third last time, aim to place at least in the top two and push further if possible.

The top two from the previous Games, especially Thailand, remain the biggest challenge for coach Diego Giustozzi and his squad.

Competing on home ground and playing one of the most popular sports in the community, the Thais, who are targeting gold in both the men’s and women’s futsal events, will receive strong support from home fans.

They have been a dominant force on the international stage, having appeared six times at the World Cup since 2000. They have also won 16 Southeast Asian titles and four SEA Games trophies.

In Asia, Thailand have twice finished runners-up in the Asian Cup, in 2008 and 2012. They currently rank just below Iran and Japan in the continental standings.

Việt Nam have competed in two World Cups, in 2016 and 2021. In five appearances at the Asian Cup, their best result was reaching the quarter-finals.

These achievements demonstrate Việt Nam’s progress, though there remains a significant gap compared to Thailand.

Vietnamese players, who returned to their clubs after successfully qualifying for the 2026 Asian Cup, will regroup for SEA Games training later this month.

The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) said the team’s performance in the recent Asian Cup qualifiers not only marked an important professional milestone but also provided a strong morale boost as they prepare to chase gold at the upcoming SEA Games.

VFF President Trần Quốc Tuấn said: “VFF has high expectations for both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s futsal teams. We believe that our strong support for them and clear direction will bring new successes to Vietnamese futsal in both the regional and continental arenas.” VNS