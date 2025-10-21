Việt Nam draw Malaysia in fiery SEA Games showdown

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s quest to reclaim football gold at the 33rd SEA Games has taken a dramatic turn after being drawn against controversy-hit Malaysia and Laos in Group B of the men’s U22 tournament, to be held this December in Thailand.

The draw, conducted on October 19 in Bangkok, set up a high-stakes encounter between Việt Nam and Malaysia — a team still reeling from a recent scandal that saw seven of its players banned and its football federation fined by FIFA over falsified naturalisation documents.

The controversy stems from the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers in June, when Malaysia’s ineligible players featured in a 4-0 win over Việt Nam. Although Malaysia suspected the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) of lodging the complaint that led to the investigation, FIFA confirmed it had acted independently.

The looming SEA Games clash has therefore taken on extra intensity, adding an edge to an already fierce regional rivalry.

Historically, the sides have had a competitive record. Việt Nam lost 1-2 to Malaysia in their SEA Games debut in 1991, won 2-0 in 1995, and lost again 0-1 in 1997. Across all SEA Games meetings, Việt Nam have recorded six wins and three defeats against Malaysia.

Laos, also drawn in Group B, appear a less daunting challenge — Việt Nam have won all ten of their SEA Games encounters — yet analysts note that Laos have made significant strides recently, closing the gap with regional heavyweights.

Hosts Thailand headline Group A alongside Cambodia and Timor Leste, while defending champions Indonesia face Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore in Group C.

For the first time, the men’s football competition will feature three groups instead of the traditional two. The top team from each group, along with the best second-placed side, will advance to the knockout stage.

Group-stage matches will take place from December 3 to 18 in Songkhla and Chiang Mai provinces, with the semi-finals and final to be held at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium.

Việt Nam, which captured gold at the 31st SEA Games on home soil, will be aiming to reclaim the top podium after falling 2-3 to Indonesia in the semi-finals of the 32nd edition in Cambodia.

On the women’s side, Việt Nam also faces a tough road ahead as they prepare to defend their title against increasingly competitive opposition.

The reigning champions are in Group B, which also includes title contenders Myanmar and the Philippines, along with Malaysia.

Việt Nam, seeded No. 1, are the most decorated team with eight gold medals. They also set a record by winning four consecutive SEA Games titles from 2017 to 2023.

Myanmar are the reigning silver medallists of the tournament, having lost 0-2 to Việt Nam in the final two years ago in Phnom Penh.

The Philippines were Southeast Asian champions in 2022 and claimed the bronze medal at the 31st Games.

Group A includes Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. Matches will be held in Chonburi from December 4 to 17.

Coach Mai Đức Chung and his 27 players will gather for training this week in Hà Nội.

“Teams have received strong support to rise up. Myanmar and the Philippines, especially, have quality naturalised players. But Vietnamese players have iron minds, ingenuity and tactical adaptability,” said Chung.

“I expect the young players to quickly integrate, compete for positions and contribute to the team.”

Chung will take his team to Japan for training from November 20, where they will play three friendly matches against top Japanese women’s clubs to improve their performance. It is part his plans to prepare the team for the tournament. VNS