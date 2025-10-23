Hà Nội Police aim to strike early against Macarthur

Football

HÀ NỘI — Mano Polking is confident of a win on home turf as Hà Nội Police prepare to take on Australia’s Macarthur FC in a Group E match of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 on October 23, with the Brazilian coach eager for his side to 'make their mark' in front of local fans.

“Our target is clearly three points from this match,” Polking said at a pre-match conference on October 22. “This is an unpredictable group, if we want to go far we must win this important match. It is also a gift for our fans too.”

Polking will be without some first-team players, including national defender Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh, due to injury. But the squad remains strong, with quality substitutes ready to shine.

On Macarthur FC, Polking noted that the Australians had made a number of changes compared to the squad that won the National Cup last season.

“After the tournament draw, I spoke with Stephan Mauk, a former Macarthur FC player, and learnt their style by heart. We also watched their videos and found them to be a physically strong team. Their wing attacks are particularly threatening thanks to agile players,” Polking said.

“We have prepared thoroughly for the match, and playing on familiar home ground will help us execute our tactics effectively.”

This season, Hà Nội Police will compete in four tournaments across domestic and international stages. Polking said he had a clear plan to allocate the team’s strength strategically, aiming to achieve the best possible results in every competition.

“We are competing in multiple tournaments, so preparation from the very start of the season is crucial,” he said. “In international matches, teams are allowed to field more foreign players, so we have a rotation system to maintain balance and strength. I believe our current squad is capable of performing well in all competitions.”

Defender Hugo Gomes said Hà Nội Police faced a tough group of strong rivals and were training hard to secure victory in the upcoming match.

On the visitors’ side, Australian coach Mile Sterjovski praised the Vietnamese side’s quality.

“We have thoroughly studied Hà Nội Police. In their last two matches, they showed modern football with a strong connection between defenders and midfielders,” Sterjovski said.

“They also have quality foreign players capable of making breakthroughs at any moment. One name that stands out is Stephan Mauk, who previously played in Australia and understands the football environment here very well. We will have to be wary of him.”

The Australian tactician confirmed that his team would stick to their own style while ensuring the match remained competitive and entertaining.

“It will be a thrilling game. We will play as strongly as Hà Nội Police, and our aim is to achieve the best possible result,” he said.

Midfielder Anthony Caceres said he was excited to face his former rival Mauk again in a different tournament.

“I know Stephan Mauk quite well — we’re the same age and have faced each other many times in Australia,” he said. “From those encounters, I can say he’s a very professional player with strong physical and tactical foundations, and he always knows how to be in the right place at the right time in the box. I’m really looking forward to meeting him again on the field.”

Both sides claimed victories in their previous matches. Hà Nội Police beat Cebu FC of the Philippines 1-0, while Macarthur defeated Beijing Guoan of China 3-0.

With four points from one win and one loss, the Police top the table, while Macarthur sit third with three points.

The two teams will clash at 7.15pm on October 23 at Hàng Đẫy Stadium. — VNS