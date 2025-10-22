Golfers tee off at Tiền Phong Championship to support young talents

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Golfers from across the country will help drive Việt Nam’s rising stars forward at the ninth Tiền Phong Golf Championship 2025, scheduled for November 15 in Ninh Bình Province.

The traditional Swing for Young Talents Việt Nam tournament celebrates Tiền Phong Newspaper’s 72nd anniversary and raises funds for the Việt Nam Young Talent Support Fund.

A total of 144 local and international golfers will compete at the Legend Valley Country Club, marking the first time the event has been held outside the Hà Nội area.

Competitors will be divided into five divisions: A, B, C, D (for women) and Young Talents. They will compete in a stroke play format with NET points based on Handicap System 36. The championship title (Best Gross) will be awarded to the golfer with the best total score.

Legend Valley Country Club is ideally situated just over an hour’s drive south of Hà Nội. The complex features two 18-hole golf courses, both designed by Nicklaus Design, with the southern course being the inaugural section completed within the Legend Valley Country Club Sports Complex.

The courses impress with stunning natural scenery and challenging terrain, offering golfers an unforgettable experience.

“We are very proud to have accompanied the Tiền Phong Golf Championship over the past years. BRG Group is always committed to supporting meaningful activities organised by Tiền Phong newspaper, especially in developing young Vietnamese talents,” said Deputy General Director of BRG Group Mark Reeves.

The organisers said a big bonus, including three Volvo cars, will be given to the champions and HIO winners. Many awards will be prepared for young athletes with high results, including free entry next year and discounts of up to 60 per cent on the registration fee.

“The Swing for Young Talents Việt Nam by Tiền Phong Newspaper is a prestigious sport event and a meaningful charity activity. It helps us to fuel the Việt Nam Young Talent Support Fund,” said Phùng Công Sưởng, editor-in-chief and head of the organising board.

“It has become a key part of the national golf competition system, following its professionalism and role in discovering new golf talents in the country, inspiring more people to practise the sport.”

Established in 1997, the Tiền Phong Golf Championship has named different champions, all of whom have made their mark in both domestic and international competitions.

Among them are two-time winner Nguyễn Anh Minh, who won second place in the US Junior Golf Amateur Championship 2025, national champions Nguyễn Bảo Long, Nguyễn Nhất Long and Nguyễn Đức Sơn, and the youngest champion Nguyễn Bảo Châu, who won last year at age 12.

At the press conference, journalist Sưởng and Miss Việt Nam 2016’s First Runner-up Ngô Thanh Thanh Tú, representative of Kangaroo Group, presented gifts to Thượng Bình Kindergarten in Tuyên Quang Province and Mỏ Vàng Ethnic Boarding Secondary School in Lào Cai Province. — VNS