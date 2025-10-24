Hà Nội serves up fierce competition at Pickleball Open 2025

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — The VTV A.O. SMITH Pickleball Open 2025 got underway on October 24, drawing about 700 elite and amateur athletes to Hà Nội for a showcase of skill, speed and strategy on the court.

They will compete in 11 doubles categories divided according to expertise and age groups, with a special class for artists and celebrities.

Among notable names are world No 6 Quang Dương and his brother Bảo Dương, young talents Trương Vinh Hiển and Sophia Phương Anh who have gained international recognition, former and current national tennis stars Nguyễn Minh Quân and Nguyễn Đắc Tiến, and well-known amateur players such as Ngọc Triệu and Nguyễn Anh Thắng.

Singer Hà Lê, Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 runner-up Vũ Thúy Quỳnh, MC Võ Thành Trung, actor Chí Nhân and former national football striker Đỗ Thị Ngọc Châm will also take to the courts.

A total of more than VNĐ1 billion (US$38,000) will be awarded to the best players, ranging from VNĐ5-60 million, along with valuable gifts from sponsors on October 26. The Most Valuable Player will receive VNĐ20 million.

The tournament will employ the Instant Replay System for the first time in a Vietnamese pickleball event, ensuring transparency and fairness in every match while aligning the competition with international standards.

"Pickleball is not only a recreational sport but has become a means to connect the community, promote a healthy lifestyle and create positive values for society," Nguyễn Thanh Lâm, VTV general director, said at the opening ceremony.

"Meanwhile, sport is not only a competition but also a bridge linking people to share love."

In addition to the thrilling games, supporters will have opportunities to take part in many sideline activities related to pickleball and sports, as well as the 'Glow Pickleball Charity Night' on October 25.

In a special workshop, Quang Dương will share his techniques and training methods with supporters. He will also play an exhibition match with four lucky participants.

A paddle autographed by brothers Quang Dương and Bảo Dương will be auctioned, with the proceeds donated to the Tấm Lòng Việt Fund, which runs VTV's free heart surgery and treatment programme for children from difficult circumstances.

The tournament, expected to become an annual event, is jointly organised by Việt Nam Television and TD Media in collaboration with Vietcontent under the supervision of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

Pickleball, a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has developed strongly in Việt Nam. The number of practitioners has increased remarkably nationwide, while Vietnamese athletes have achieved top results in both world and Asian competitions. — VNS