Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Duy lifts Việt Nam to first Asian Youth Games gold

October 28, 2025 - 18:47
Weightlifter Nguyễn Thành Duy successful to take gold in the men's 65kg class on October 27.
Nguyễn Thành Duy (centre) with coach and teammates after winning in the men's 65kg class on October 27. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Sport Team

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam claimed its first gold medal at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain after teenage weightlifter Nguyễn Thành Duy triumphed in the men’s 65kg category on October 27.

The 16-year-old, who failed to make the top three in the snatch with 120kg, dominated the clean and jerk with a stunning lift of 156kg to take the title ahead of strong rivals from China, Indonesia and North Korea.

Duy’s performance set a new Games record in the clean and jerk, while his total lift of 276kg not only marked his second record of the event but also established a new Asian youth competition benchmark.

Earlier, Vietnamese athletes had secured five silver and six bronze medals across athletics, taekwondo and weightlifting. With Duy’s gold, Việt Nam rose to 19th in the medal standings.

The Games run until October 31, with Vietnamese competitors still in contention for medals in weightlifting, badminton and martial arts. — VNS

weightlifting k'Duong world youth record

see also

More on this story

Sports

The rising star in Vietnamese football

Trần Gia Bảo, the young striker from Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL), was recognised in October by The Guardian as one of the top 60 most promising young talents in the world for 2025.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom