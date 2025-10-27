Việt Nam's fight for gold begins with MMA debut

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese mixed martial artists (MMA) are being urged to strike gold when the sport makes its official debut at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December.

The event, which marks the first time mixed martial arts has been included in the Games, represents a major milestone in the sport’s regional growth. It signifies not only recognition for MMA but also a significant boost for its development across Southeast Asia, according to the Việt Nam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF).

The federation has selected six athletes — four men and two women — to prepare for a gold-medal campaign.

Among them, five are noted fighters who have achieved remarkable results in the LION Championship (LC), the nation’s largest MMA competition.

Former LC belt holder Phạm Văn Nam will compete in the men’s traditional MMA 56kg class, while LC champion Trần Ngọc Lượng will take part in the men’s modern MMA 60kg. Quàng Văn Minh, LC’s No 2 fighter in the men’s 65kg class, will also compete in the same category at the SEA Games.

The first two are jujitsu masters with many national medals to their names. They have also competed in the ONE Championship -- the world’s largest martial arts organisation, which features multiple disciplines.

Meanwhile, Minh’s Muay Thai background has helped him rise rapidly in the LC rankings. He also has international experience, boasting a record of five wins and three losses.

Two other LC champions, Dương Thị Thanh Bình and Nguyễn Vũ Quỳnh Hoa, will compete in the women’s modern MMA 60kg and 54kg categories, respectively.

The final team member is rising star Lê Thị Ngọc Thu, who trains under seven-time World Muay Thai champion Nguyễn Trần Duy Nhất.

Among the three women, Bình is the most decorated martial artist. She has won national gold medals in multiple disciplines -- including kickboxing, Muay Thai and wushu -- before turning to MMA. She also took a silver at the Asian MMA Championship in 2023.

Mai Thanh Ba, VMMAF general secretary and head coach of the national team, said his squad would target at least one gold medal at the Thai SEA Games.

He said the athletes were in the final stages of preparation and ready to compete in Bangkok with high confidence, unity, and determination across all six categories scheduled for competition on December 10–11. VNS