Ngọc named most successful player of VTV A.O SMITH Pickleball Open

HÀ NỘI — Sĩ Bội Ngọc scored a double title in the VTV A.O SMITH Pickleball Open 2025 in Hà Nội, which ended on October 26.

Ngọc and her partner Nguyễn Văn Phương triumphed in the mixed doubles open event, beating their opponents 11-3 and 11-5 in the final match.

With her outstanding performance during the tournament, she was voted the Most Valuable Player and received a VNĐ20 million (US$840) bonus.

The most anticipated final, the men's open doubles – which was set to pit Trương Vinh Hiển and Đỗ Minh Quân against the world's top six player Quang Dương and his brother Bảo Dương – was not held, severely disappointing their supporters.

After a thrilling semi-final match, Quang Dương suffered a sprain and was unable to compete.

Hiển and Quân claimed the title effortlessly after an unexpected turn of events.

In other finals, Khắc Quý and Nguyễn Hạnh won the mixed doubles for the over-35 years old class; Thúy Hằng and Lê Thủy took the women's doubles for over-35s; and Tuệ Ngọc and Minh Ngọc were the champions of the women's doubles under 35 years old.

Hùng Dũng and Đăng Quang topped the men's doubles over 35 years old, while Tiến Thịnh and Văn Phúc were crowned winners of the men's doubles under 35 years old.

Duo Phùng Viết Nam and Lê Bách Hợp earned the celebrity category title.

A total of more than VNĐ1 billion ($38,000) was awarded to the best players in the tournament, in which the Instant Replay System was applied for the first time in Việt Nam to ensure fairness and accuracy.

In addition to the matches, athletes and supporters had the chance to take part in other entertainment, such as a pickleball experience area, interactive games and many valuable gifts from sponsors.

At the Glow Pickleball Charity Night, Quang Dương and Bảo Dương took part in exhibition matches with four lucky supporters to kick off the fund raising event to support children with heart diseases.

Quang Dương auctioned one of his paddles, which Miss Universe Việt Nam 2024 runner-up Vũ Thuý Quỳnh won with a bid of VNĐ56 million.

Along with other support from organisers, sponsors and fans, a total of VNĐ188.5 million was collected for the fund. — VNS