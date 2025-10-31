Master Anh to checkmate in world championship

HÀ NỘI — Young master Hà Quỳnh Anh will be Việt Nam's sole representative at the first Shinhan Bank World KISEON Go Championship on December 23 in South Korea.

Anh claimed top position with a perfect six wins in the qualification round's Open category, securing the only available slot.

She will compete against strong masters from China, Japan, Chinese Taipei and the host nation in the world final round.

As this is her first world-level tournament, Anh said she wanted to learn as much as possible from other participants to improve her results on the international stage.

In August, Anh and teammates Giang Viên Minh and Trần Quang Tuệ won Việt Nam's top place at the Southeast Asian Championship in Malaysia.

Anh was also honoured as the best female player of the tournament. — VNS