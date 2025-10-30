Politics & Law
Home Sports

Players picked to represent Việt Nam in Billie Jean King Cup Group III

October 30, 2025 - 21:58
Five strongest Vietnamese athletes will compete in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Group III Asia/Oceania Event B – 2025 which will be held in HCM City next month.

 

Trần Tchouassi Louise Natasha is one of Việt Nam's national team members competing in the Billie Jean King Cup Group III Asia/Oceania Event B – 2025 in HCM City next month. Photos courtesy of VTF

 HÀ NỘI — Five strongest Vietnamese athletes will compete in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Group III Asia/Oceania Event B – 2025 which will be held in HCM City next month.

The Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) on October 27-29 organised a selection tournament where six players vie for two slots available in the national team.

After three days of competition, Vũ Khánh Phương and Trần Tchouassi Louise Natasha both of HCM City secured highest results and filled up the team.

“The selection aims to identify the best players for the team, and we are committed to ensuring fairness, transparency, and objectivity throughout the entire process,” said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, General Secretary of the VTF.

“We also hope to discover and nurture promising young talents through this event, building a strong next generation for Vietnamese women’s tennis.”

 

Vũ Khánh Phương wins the selection competition to be a national team member.

The two qualifiers will join Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh of Hà Nội, Ngô Hồng Hạnh and Phan Diễm Quỳnh of  the Military to make the perfect five for the Cup's qualification.

The event which was previously scheduled in Jordan but then delayed due to regional conflicts will be hosted by  Novaworld Phan Thiết's Tennis Gardens in Lâm Đồng Province on November 10-15.

Players will gather for training for both Billie Jean King Cup and the December's SEA Games from November 5 in HCM City.

In the Novaworld Tennis Gardens, Việt Nam will play against nine teams of Laos, Maldives, Guam, Macau-China, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Bhutan, Bahrain and Jordan.

There is only one promotional position and no relegation. VNS

 

