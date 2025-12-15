Advisory issued for Vietnamese citizens amid Cambodia – Thailand armed conflict

HÀ NỘI — In light of increasingly complex developments in the armed conflict along the Cambodia – Thailand border, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday advised Vietnamese citizens currently in border provinces between the two countries to leave conflict areas immediately.

Citizens were recommended to stay updated on and strictly comply with regulations and guidance issued by local authorities.

They were also urged to proactively contact Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Cambodia and Thailand for assistance when needed.

– The Embassy of Việt Nam in Cambodia

Tel: +855 977 492 430, +855 316 199 999; email: ttcpc@mofa.gov.vn, or consularcpc@gmail.com

– The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Battambang, Cambodia

Tel: +855 979 439 888; email: tlsq.battambang@gmail.com

– The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Tel: +855 979 732 255; email: tlsqsiha@gmail.com

– The Embassy of Việt Nam in Thailand

Tel: +66 898 966 653; email: vnemb.th@mofa.gov.vn, or consular.section.bkk@gmail.com

– The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Khon Kaen, Thailand

Tel: +66 935 367 869; email: konkaen.th@mofa.gov.vn

– The citizen protection hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department

Tel: +84 981 848 484 or email: baohocongdan@gmail.com.

In addition, citizens may provide information for relevant authorities via the online form and QR code available at: https://forms.gle/itWPGTWbTpRiV7LE8./. —VNA/VNS