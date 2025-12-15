Malaysian lecturer recovers from pneumonia, severe septic shock

HÀ NỘI — A Malaysian lecturer suffering from pneumonia and severe septic shock has made a full recovery thanks to the intensive care of the medical workforce at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội.

The 51-year-old patient, currently a university lecturer in Hà Nội, was admitted with pneumonia and severe septic shock. He was also suffering from several complex underlying conditions, including heart failure and hypertension.

About six days before being admitted to the hospital, he developed symptoms of fever, headache, fatigue and diarrhea.

He had been earlier diagnosed with an infection and kidney damage at a private hospital.

After his condition deteriorated rapidly, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Centre of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

According to Dr Hà Việt Huy, the patient was admitted in a critical condition, suffering from pneumonia and septic shock on the background of heart failure and hypertension, accompanied by pulmonary edema and cardiac arrhythmia.

Tests showed extremely high levels of infection, with C-reactive protein (CRP) elevated more than 70-fold as well as multiple organ failure.

The patient was immediately given high-flow oxygen therapy.

As his lung condition worsened rapidly, the medical team had to perform endotracheal intubation and place him on mechanical ventilation.

He also underwent continuous renal replacement therapy and received intensive treatment.

After three days of optimal intensive care, the infection was brought under control.

The patient recovered from shock, was weaned off the ventilator and gradually improved.

Dr Huy said this was a very severe case of pneumonia and sepsis in a patient with chronic cardiovascular disease, making treatment particularly challenging.

Thanks to timely intervention and treatment targeting the underlying cause, the patient overcame the critical phase and recovered.

After stabilising, the patient left the hospital in stable condition last Friday.

Phạm Văn Phúc, deputy director of the hospital’s Intensive Care Center, warned that pneumonia is a common disease and one of the leading causes of death worldwide. It can lead to respiratory failure and septic shock, especially in the elderly, children and people with underlying medical conditions.

Pneumonia may have a sudden or gradual onset, with common symptoms including cough, fever and chest pain and can progress to severe shortness of breath, he said. — VNS