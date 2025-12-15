Resolution No. 57: Digital transformation largely benefits people, businesses

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly has passed the Law on Digital Transformation, establishing a legal foundation for the nationwide application of digital technologies to enhance public services and better support people and businesses.

As a framework law linking sector-specific legislation, the law provides an overarching blueprint for Việt Nam’s digital transformation scheme, ensuring coherence, modernity, and security across the legal system.

It also lays an important legal basis for implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science–technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.

Digital transformation brings numerous benefits to people, businesses

The Ministry of Justice, on December 12, officially launched the national digital platform for civil judgment enforcement along with the smart operations centre for the civil judgment enforcement system, within a conference in Hà Nội to roll out tasks for civil and administrative judgment enforcement in 2026.

Operating fully in a digital environment with modern and transparent processes, the platform is considered the Ministry of Justice’s largest digital transformation initiative to date.

It is being deployed nationwide across the Department of Civil Judgment Enforcement and relevant agencies in all 34 cities and provinces, with more than 6,800 users, including enforcement officers and professional staff.

Developed as a comprehensive solution, the platform enables the seamless digitalisation of all civil judgment enforcement procedures.

It integrates and connects all professional workflows, databases and digital services, delivering major efficiency improvements. It also allows procedures to be handled independently of administrative boundaries and geographical distance, reduces the burden of reporting and statistics, and enhances the effectiveness of management and decision-making.

A standout feature is the application of artificial intelligence (AI), which automates data extraction, task allocation and progress monitoring.

Citizens will be able to interact easily with the system, look up case files, and receive notifications via QR code or VNeID across digital platforms. The platform also forms a unified, accurate and real-time shared database linking civil judgment enforcement agencies with courts, public security forces, the national population database, banks, postal services and other ministries and sectors.

This ensures digitalised, automated and more efficient case processing, providing a streamlined and convenient experience for individuals and businesses.

Residents equipped with basic skills to use digital platforms

At the grassroots level, many localities have actively embraced digital transformation initiatives. In Đắk Lắk Province, the movement has spread widely from wards and communes to villages and residential areas, with a focus on practical actions rather than slogans.

H’Ler Eban, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ea Kao Ward of Đắk Lắk Province, said the ward has formed three task forces and consolidated 25 community digital technology teams.

In coordination with the local Fatherland Front committee and mass organisations, these teams guide residents in using online public services and digital apps; completing procedures related to land, civil status, and social welfare; setting up VNeID and using digital transaction apps, while supporting those without smartphones.

According to the provincial Department of Science and Technology, the 'Digital Literacy for All' movement promotes five basic digital skills – using online public services, shopping online, cashless payments, information security, and applying digital platforms in public administration.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and foster digital habits in the community. Since its launch, it has exceeded targets, with 66.3 per cent of adults improving digital skills and 66.4 per cent guided in using key applications on VNeID.

Bùi Thanh Toàn, Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, said the agency has tailored its digital transformation process to different groups, aiming to equip residents, including those in remote areas, with basic digital skills. This enables them to use digital platforms and applications for production, business, and public administrative services.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, since operating a two-tier local administration system on July 1, the province has achieved full broadband coverage in all villages, 99.9 per cent 4G coverage, and 26 per cent 5G coverage, and more than 35 per cent of administrative records are now processed online.

Recently, the provincial People’s Committee approved a digital transformation strategy for 2025–2030, focusing on digital data development. By 2030, the province aims for comprehensive digitalisation, robust data infrastructure, and a safe and convenient digital environment supporting business, production, and daily life.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Hồ Thị Nguyên Thảo emphasised that digital transformation is an opportunity for Đắk Lắk to create breakthroughs, integrating science and technology into all aspects of society. — VNA