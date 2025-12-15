Long Thành Int'l Airport set for first test landing today

HÀ NỘI — The first test landing at the soon-to-be-operational Long Thành International Airport will be conducted on Monday afternoon, marking a key milestone ahead of the airport’s planned commercial launch, aviation authorities announced.

The flight, operated by Vietnam Airlines using a wide-body Boeing 787-9, is scheduled to depart Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City at 3.00pm and touch down at Long Thành at 3.40pm.

The operation will be the first time an aircraft lands on Long Thành’s runway. A return flight is set to depart Long Thành at 6.00pm and arrive back at Tân Sơn Nhất at 6.40pm, using the same aircraft.

Earlier on Monday, senior officials from the Ministry of Construction carried out a final inspection of the airport ahead of the test flight.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) and Vietnam Airlines briefed the ministry leaders on operational readiness.

VATM said air-traffic control teams would be fully staffed at Long Thành’s control tower to manage the flight, which officials described as a final system-wide test before passenger operations begin.

The aircraft will perform full departure, approach and landing procedures, allowing authorities to evaluate coordination between Long Thành and Tân Sơn Nhất – the two largest airports in Việt Nam’s southern economic hub.

Passenger flights are expected to begin on December 19, starting with a Vietnam Airlines service, followed by three additional flights operated by Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways at roughly five-minute intervals.

The airport is expected to begin commercial operations in the first half of 2026. — VNS