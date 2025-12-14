Bắc Ninh builds democratic, professional, modern administrative foundation

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province is rolling out a plan for administrative reform through next year aimed at building a democratic, professional and modern system of governance.

The plan is designed to reflect local realities and meet the requirements of a two-tier local government model.

The 2026 Administrative Reform Plan focuses on six key areas: institutional reform, administrative procedure reform, restructuring of the state administrative apparatus, civil service regime reform, public finance reform and digital transformation within state agencies.

Under the plan, the province will continue to modernise its administrative foundations, develop e-government, and improve the quality of public services.

Administrative procedures will be streamlined to better meet the practical needs of residents and businesses, while improvements to the investment and business environment are expected to support the province’s socio-economic development.

Next year, Bắc Ninh will prioritise efforts to improve its Public Administrative Reform Index, Provincial Competitiveness Index, Public Administration Performance Index and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services.

Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Office has directed the provincial Public Administrative Service Centre to take the lead, in coordination with relevant agencies, in implementing reforms related to administrative procedures, procedure control and the one-stop mechanism.

The centre will also lead and advise on measures to improve the efficiency of one-stop units at all levels and operate the provincial administrative procedure resolution information system to ensure smooth and stable performance.

The Bắc Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism directs the grassroots information system to educate and publicise administrative reform work through appropriate forms, raising awareness and responsibility among all levels, sectors, officials, public employees, public servants, people and businesses in the province.

The provincial Department of Science and Technology serves as the standing agency, advising the chairman of the provincial People’s Committee to complete the task force on science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation, as well as advising on the task force’s activities.

It continues to maintain, manage, operate and support units in exploiting and using shared information systems and software at the provincial Data Integration Centre.

It also continues to operate the Smart City Monitoring and Command Centre (IOC) and the provincial Digital Data Warehouse in a stable manner.

In addition, the Bắc Ninh Department of Science and Technology is the standing agency of the provincial Initiative Council and takes the lead, in coordination with the Department of Home Affairs and the provincial People’s Committee Office.

They will submit proposals to the chairman of the provincial People’s Committee for approval and recognition of the effectiveness and provincial-level scope of impact of initiatives in the field of administrative reform as stipulated.

They provide supporting documents verifying the criteria and component criteria of the provincial-level Administrative Reform Index in the field of digital transformation in state agencies. — VNS