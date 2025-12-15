Politics & Law
Home Society

Three killed as landslide cuts National Highway 6 in northern Việt Nam

December 15, 2025 - 07:57
A rock and soil landslide struck Thung Khe Pass in Phú Thọ Province on Sunday afternoon, killing three people, injuring two others and forcing traffic restrictions on a major highway linking Hà Nội with the northwest.
Rescue personnel search for victims at the scene. — VNA/VNS Photo 

PHÚ THỌ — A landslide on the National Highway 6 killed three people and injured two others on Sunday afternoon, severing a major transport artery linking Hà Nội with the country’s northwest.

The collapse occurred at around 2.30pm on December 14 at Thung Khe Pass after a large section of the mountainside gave way and spilled onto the roadway.

Soil and boulders swept across the highway without warning, burying several motorcyclists as well as two road maintenance workers who were on duty at the site.

Emergency crews worked through the night, deploying three excavators to clear debris estimated at more than 1,000 cubic metres.

The final victim was located at around 3am on Monday and recovered about 40 minutes later, rescue officials said.

The dead were identified as Bùi Văn Cường, 52, and Bùi Văn Thìn, 45, both road workers from Phú Thọ province, and Phan Đức Thuận, 28, a motorcyclist from Hà Nội who was travelling through the pass at the time of the landslide.

By Sunday evening, emergency crews had reopened one lane of the highway temporarily while search efforts continued for those still missing at the time.

The landslide debris seen from above. — Photo laodong.vn

Authorities said full reopening would depend on the completion of debris removal and safety assessments.

National Highway 6 is a critical link between Hà Nội and several northwestern provinces. The section running through Phú Thọ is particularly vulnerable to landslides due to unstable slopes, risks that intensify during periods of heavy rain and adverse weather. — VNS

landslide road safety infrastructure natural disasters

