NAPAS, Mastercard, Payoo provide free cancer screening packages for vulnerable women

HÀ NỘI — The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), Mastercard and Viet Union Online Services Corporation (Payoo) donated 2,010 free cancer screening and HPV testing packages for vulnerable women at a ceremony on December 14.

Under the framework of the social welfare programme 'Tap to Share, Give Hope', the 2,010 packages were allocated to the Việt Nam Women’s Union (1,000 packages) and the Youth Union of the HEPZA (1,010 packages).

They will be distributed directly to vulnerable women working in export processing zones and industrial parks in HCM City, Hà Nội, Hưng Yên, and Bắc Ninh, as well as migrant female workers living and working in these localities.

After the ceremony, 400 women will undergo cancer screening services at Hà Nội Medical University Hospital. The remaining beneficiaries will receive screening services until the end of January 2026 at Thanh Nhàn Hospital, University Medical Centre HCM City Clinic, and Gia Định People’s Hospital.

Running from October to December, the 'Tap to Share, Give Hope 2025' programme attracted significant community involvement through two key activities, including tap-to-pay and 'Healthy Miles, Healthy Life' running activities.

Along with providing free screening packages, the initiative also held an online talk show titled 'Early Cancer Screening – A Journey Toward Proactive Health', featuring medical experts, inspirational speakers and programme beneficiaries.

The event garnered more than two million views across digital platforms, providing official medical knowledge and spreading a positive message about early cancer detection, while inspiring healthier, more compassionate and more active lifestyles among hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese women.

With the joint efforts of NAPAS, Mastercard and Payoo, the campaign is seeing tangible results, reaffirming the power of digital payments when directed toward the community.

The three organisations remain committed to long-term efforts and to expanding programmes that care for and support vulnerable women in the years ahead, contributing to a more compassionate, civilised and inclusive society. — VNS