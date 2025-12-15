Three Vietnamese duck specialties rank in Global Top 50

Thu Hà

From steaming bowls on Hà Nội’s street corners to rustic dishes shared at weekend gatherings, duck has long held a quiet but cherished place in Việt Nam’s culinary life. Now, that everyday intimacy has gained global recognition, as several Vietnamese duck dishes — from bamboo shoot vermicelli soup to comforting congee and the bold flavours of raw duck blood pudding — have earned spots on TasteAtlas’s list of the world’s 50 most delicious duck dishes.

According to the TasteAtlas website, the dishes were recognised for their rustic character and close connection to everyday life. While they are not considered delicacies, their simplicity reflects rich culinary traditions and Vietnamese cooking skills, demonstrated through the careful combination of natural ingredients to achieve balanced flavours.

Bún vịt măng, a popular dish, ranked 15th overall, making it the highest-ranked Vietnamese entry on the list. TasteAtlas highlighted its harmonious blend of a savoury broth stewed from duck bones, the fragrance of fresh or dried bamboo shoots, and tender boiled duck meat.

The harmonious blend of mildly savoury and delicate flavours with the rich taste of duck meat has been highly appreciated, particularly by foreign visitors, the website said.

It described bún măng vịt as a "symbol of delicacy in Vietnamese cuisine", in which traditional ingredients are carefully prepared to create a bowl that is both light and rich in savoury flavour.

“The dish gives diners a pleasant and satisfying experience. It is suitable for both breakfast and lunch,” said Lê Thị Tuyết, a diner from Hà Nội.

Tuyết told Việt Nam News that bún vịt măng is her favourite breakfast. The soup is widely sold on city pavements and street corners, serving a steady stream of customers.

The dish is particularly well-suited to winter days, as it not only helps warm the body but also provides sustained energy throughout the day.

Duck congee

Duck congee ranked 35th overall on the list. A familiar dish across all three regions of Việt Nam, it is commonly found at popular food stalls and restaurants.

The rice congee is cooked until smooth and served with boiled duck meat and fish sauce mixed with minced ginger, garlic, chilli and pepper, creating a warm and fragrant dish for diners.

Many foreign visitors have described it as comforting and enjoyable, suitable for all ages.

TasteAtlas noted that the dish, while simple, is highly flavourful, reflecting the rustic yet enduring appeal of Vietnamese cuisine.

Duck blood pudding

Raw duck blood pudding, or tiết canh vịt, ranked 40th overall and continued to be one of the Vietnamese dishes attracting attention in TasteAtlas’s rankings.

The dish is made from fresh duck blood mixed with fish sauce, and a dumpling containing duck innards and meat, and allowed to coagulate naturally. The surface is garnished with aromatic herbs, peanuts and boiled duck liver.

However, because it uses raw duck blood it is advised that the dish must be prepared carefully to ensure food safety and hygiene. It is a culturally distinctive dish and may not suit all tastes.

Hà Văn Phong from Hải Phòng City said he and his friends are particularly fond of raw duck blood pudding.

“At weekends or during holidays, we often get together to enjoy a cup of rice home brew, locally known as rượu cuốc lủi, with tiết canh vịt. The dish pairs very well with the wine and brings us joy,” he said. VNS