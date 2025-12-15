Việt Nam welcomes 20 million international visitors in a single year for the first time

AN GIANG — Việt Nam on Monday celebrated a historic milestone as it welcomed its 20 millionth international visitor of 2025 at Phú Quốc International Airport, marking the first time the country has surpassed 20 million foreign tourists in a single year.

The milestone passenger arrived on a Polish Airlines LOT flight to Phú Quốc Island.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong said that after 65 years of development, Việt Nam's tourism sector had reached a historic landmark by receiving 20 million international visitors in a single year for the first time.

“This achievement is particularly remarkable given the global tourism sector has only recently begun to recover from the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

With an estimated growth rate of 21 per cent in 2025, Việt Nam's tourism industry is now regarded by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation as one of the fastest-growing in the world.

Karolina Agnieszka Muskus from Poland, the 20 millionth visitor, said she was delighted to experience Việt Nam's stunning landscapes and the warm hospitality of its people.

“This is my first time in Việt Nam, but it will not be the last. I would encourage everyone in Poland to come and visit this wonderful country,” she said.

The 20 millionth visitor, along with the two passengers immediately before and after her, all from Poland, were presented with gifts valued at hundreds of millions of Vietnamese đồng, including pearl necklaces, vouchers for high-quality tourism and dining services and other items.

All passengers on the flight also received welcome flowers and tickets to the Kiss of the Sea multimedia performance show in Sunset Town.

The event was co-organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the People’s Committee of An Giang Province, the Phú Quốc Special Zone, and other relevant partners.

A representative of 365 Travel, the tour operator receiving the flight from Poland, said that among this group of Polish visitors, many are not only touring Phú Quốc but have also chosen extended itineraries to explore other destinations in Hà Nội, central Việt Nam, and HCM City.

After completing these tours, the travellers will return to Phú Quốc and spend at least three nights on the island before boarding their return flight home.

“Phú Quốc boasts many beautiful beaches stretching from the northern to the southern parts of the island, and its weather and climate during the dry season are particularly well suited to the preferences of European tourists in general and Polish visitors in particular for sunbathing and swimming. Phú Quốc offers not only rich marine and island natural resources but also numerous scenic attractions, historical sites, and a distinctive local culture. As a result, we are able to provide our customers with a wide range of tourism products,” said Trần Thị Thuý, Business Director of 365 Travel.

This event carries particular significance for Phú Quốc, which is racing to complete major infrastructure projects ahead of the APEC Tourism Year 2027 in Việt Nam.

Since the reopening of tourism on March 15, 2022, the country’s visitor numbers have rebounded strongly, reaching 12.6 million in 2023 and 17.6 million in 2024.

Around 19 million international visitors arrived in the first 11 months of 2025, up 20.4 per cent year on year. The total for 2025 is expected to exceed 21 million, surpassing the pre-pandemic record of 18 million in 2019. — VNS