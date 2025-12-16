Politics & Law
Home Society

Bắc Ninh sets public satisfaction as benchmark for administrative services

December 16, 2025 - 18:28
The target is to raise citizen and business satisfaction in public service delivery to at least 95 per cent.
Citizens conduct administrative procedures at the one-stop-shop counter at Bắc Ninh Provincial Public Administrative Service Centre. — Photos courtesy of Bắc Ninh Province

BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh is actively implementing its Administrative Reform Plan for the 2025-2030 period with a focus on improving public service quality, enhancing the investment environment, promoting start-ups and renewing the one-stop-shop mechanism. 

Local authorities aim to achieve these goals through the coordinated and effective implementation of central resolutions and directives on administrative reforms for 2021-2030, setting public satisfaction as the indicator of success. 

Key measures include accelerating institutional reform, streamlining the administrative apparatus and strengthening civil service discipline. At the same time, the province is advancing e-government and digital government, with strong application of digital transformation in governance.

Administrative reforms in Bắc Ninh for 2025-2030 focus on six key areas – institutional reform, administrative procedure reform, reform of the administrative apparatus, civil service reform, public financial reform, and the establishment and development of e-government and digital government measures.

Public officials help a citizen complete administrative procedures at Bắc Ninh Provincial Public Administrative Service Centre.

The reform priorities for the period include institutional reform with empasis on building and refining the legal and institutional framework of public administration and improving law enforcement effectiveness.

Other highlights of the plan are developing a professional, capable and ethical contingent of public officials and civil servants to meet task requirements and national development needs, with emphasis on salary policy reform.

Administrative procedures related to citizens, businesses and inter-agency operations will be streamlined by simplifying business conditions, documentation and processes on digital platforms. 

Bắc Ninh also plans to promote electronic administrative procedures, ensuring that 100 per cent of eligible procedures are available online, while the rate of online processing and online payments is set to exceed 90 per cent.

Key tasks set out in the plan include tightening control over administrative procedure regulations, digitising processing workflows, and reviewing and removing cumbersome and overlapping procedures.

In addition to improving public service quality and renewing the one-stop-shop mechanism, the local government also aims to appropriately decentralise authority in handling procedures, publicly update administrative procedures, and strengthen dialogue and consultation to refine policies. 

The target is to raise citizen and business satisfaction to at least 95 per cent. — VNS

Society

National strategy for intellectual workforce development approved

The target is to develop the intellectual workforce in both quantity and quality, focusing on highly qualified intellectuals in key and critical sectors, ensuring balance across industries and fields and paying attention to remote areas, disadvantaged regions and particularly difficult areas.

