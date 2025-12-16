Public service centre smoothly operated in Bắc Ninh

BẮC NINH — The Public Administration Service Centre of Đồng Việt Commune in the northern province of Bắc Ninh has been operating smoothly and effectively since it officially came into service on July 1, 2025, making it easier for residents and businesses to carry out administrative procedures.

On average, around 80 people visit the centre each day to process administrative formalities, of whom about 60 submit complete and valid application dossiers.

The centre strives to resolve eligible cases within the same working day.

For incomplete applications, staff provide clear guidance to help applicants promptly supplement their documents in line with regulations.

Ngụy Thế Kiên, Deputy Director of the centre, said the facility is located at the commune People’s Committee headquarters and is fully equipped to serve citizens under the “one-stop shop” and “interconnected one-stop shop” mechanisms.

During operations, civil servants at the centre actively guide and support residents in using online public services, including fully or partially online submissions; the receipt and processing of applications via the electronic one-stop software system; public service portals; electronic authentication systems; the civil status information management system; and access to the national population database.

These efforts have contributed to accelerating digital transformation at the grassroots level.

At the same time, the centre encourages online submissions, cashless payments and the receipt of results through public postal services.

QR codes have been deployed to enable citizens to easily look up published administrative procedures, helping to ensure that procedures are handled promptly, lawfully, publicly and transparently, while strengthening coordination among relevant units.

Online submission of applications has become increasingly common, significantly reducing processing times and costs, minimising inconvenience, and improving satisfaction levels among both citizens and businesses.

Elderly citizens are given priority assistance and are guided to dedicated support desks.

An assessment contained in Report No. 30/BC-UBND, issued by the provincial People’s Committee on September 22, 2025, ranked the centre among the province’s top 10 localities for the performance of its real-time electronic index measuring leadership, management and service quality in administrative procedures and public services.

During the period from July 1, to September 22, 2025, the commune's centre placed sixth out of 99 wards and communes' centres across the province.

Upholding the principles of openness, transparency, efficiency and service to the people, the centre plans to continue reforming and improving administrative procedures to ensure compliance with the law and to create an even more favourable environment for citizens and businesses.

In addition, the centre will step up the review and control of administrative procedures, strengthen the application of information technology, and make more effective use of existing information systems to advance e-Government.

Public communication will also be intensified to raise awareness of the “one-stop shop” and “interconnected one-stop shop” mechanisms, while further supporting residents in accessing and using online public services in a more convenient and user-friendly manner.— VNS