Orthopaedic trauma treatment facility for international patients in Vietnam

HÀ NỘI — The growing number of foreigners living and working in Vietnam has led to increasing demand for healthcare services, particularly in the field of musculoskeletal medicine. A survey conducted by Indochina Research indicates that the three most important criteria for international patients when selecting medical services include physicians’ clinical expertise (53 per cent), the quality of medical facilities (48 per cent), and dedication in patient care (40 per cent).

In response to these expectations, the Orthopaedic Trauma and Neurosurgery Department at Hong Ngoc – Phuc Truong Minh General Hospital has standardised its clinical practice in accordance with international standards. These efforts have been recognised through two prestigious international accreditations awarded by the Royal College of Surgeons of England and the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards, underscoring the hospital’s professional expertise and service quality.

The hospital maintains a team of highly experienced physicians who have received advanced training at leading medical institutions in Vietnam and abroad. Their proficiency in foreign languages facilitates clinical consultations and surgical procedures for international patients. In parallel, the hospital strengthens professional collaboration with experts from Japan, Austria and other countries through regular workshops, technology transfer programmes, and updates on advanced techniques such as kinematic aligned total knee arthroplasty without tendon or muscle release and direct anterior approach total hip arthroplasty.

As a result, physicians are able to enhance their clinical skills, while patients gain access to modern treatment approaches that enable safe and rapid functional recovery.

The hospital has made comprehensive investments in medical equipment in line with international standards, including sterile operating rooms, a 256 slice CT system and an AI integrated C arm. These technologies support accurate diagnosis, reduce complications, and optimise the effectiveness of clinical examinations and surgical interventions.

The hospital also cooperates with multiple international insurance providers, ensuring fast and transparent payment procedures that help reduce the financial burden for foreign patients. In addition, comfortable accommodation, round the clock patient care services, and multilingual interpreters provide patients and their families with a comprehensive healthcare experience.

More than 3,000 international patients have been successfully treated at the hospital, with many cases recording recovery outcomes that were faster than expected.

“I could hardly believe that I was able to move just one day after surgery. We felt genuinely cared for like family, even though we were in a foreign country,” said Mrs Ronit, 58, from Israel, expressing her surprise at the speed of her recovery following hip replacement surgery.

Earlier, she had sustained a femoral neck fracture after a fall while travelling in Sapa. After receiving initial first aid, she was transferred to Hanoi for further examination and subsequently underwent hip replacement surgery performed by Dr Le Quang Huy, MD, PhD, Head of the Orthopaedic Trauma Surgery Department at Hong Ngoc – Phuc Truong Minh General Hospital.

Another case involved Nishio Atsuto, a 75 year old Japanese patient and professor of industrial management engineering, who suffered from a rare joint infection that caused persistent cervical flexion. Medical treatment in Japan showed no improvement, and he was referred to Vietnam for surgical intervention with Assoc Prof Ha Kim Trung, MD, PhD, Deputy Medical Director of Hong Ngoc – Phuc Truong Minh General Hospital.

The surgery was successful, and after one month his neck mobility had returned to normal. “The facilities and quality of care here are comparable to those of major hospitals in Japan. I am grateful to Hong Ngoc General Hospital for giving me a new life,” Mr Atsuto said.

With strong clinical expertise, advanced technologies, and internationally aligned service standards, Hong Ngoc – Phuc Truong Minh General Hospital has become and continues to be a trusted healthcare provider for the foreign community in Vietnam. — VNS