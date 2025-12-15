HCM City records rise in severe hand, foot, and mouth disease cases

HCM CITY — The number of hand, foot, and mouth disease cases in HCM City is on the rise, with many cases developing severe complications, according to the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

HCDC reported that as of November 30, the number of hand, foot, and mouth disease cases increased by 68.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The city recorded 1,225 cases within a week from December 1 to 7.

Côn Đảo Special Zone, Nhà Bè commune, and Bình Tân ward had the highest number of infection cases per 100,000 people.

Lê Hồng Nga, deputy director of HCDC, said that the Enterovirus 71 (EV71) subtype is the main reason for the increase in severe hand, foot, and mouth disease cases.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease caused by EV71 can be more serious with dangerous complications that require immediate hospitalisation, Nga said.

The city’s Department of Health highlighted that the appearance of EV71 is closely related to the increase in the number of cases and severe cases.

In November, Children’s Hospital 1 tested 18 severe cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease and found 10 positive for EV71.

The Infectious Diseases and Neurology Department at Children’s Hospital 1 is crowded with children suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease seeking examination and treatment.

Dr. Du Tuấn Quy, head of the department, said the number of hand, foot, and mouth disease cases increased compared to last month.

The department treats more than 100 outpatients and 40 inpatients a day, Quy said.

The number of severe cases has increased, and this is an alarming sign for this year’s epidemic season, he said.

Doctors advise parents to recognise the warning signs early to send their children to the hospital as EV71 causes neurological, respiratory, and circulatory complications.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, from the beginning of the year until now, the country recorded 78,460 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease, an increase of 15.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

There was one death.

HCM City recorded 35,440 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease during the period. —VNS