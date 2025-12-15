Bắc Ninh builds digital workforce to power two-tier local Government

BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh is prioritising the development of a digital workforce, including digitally skilled officials and civil servants, to strengthen operations and improve its two-tier local government model.

The province has launched training programmes to boost skills in information technology, data governance, and secure software operations, enabling civil servants at all levels to actively support digital transformation.

Since July 2025, more than 20 digital transformation courses have been held, attracting thousands of officials and public employees.

Topics have included digital transformation, software use, artificial intelligence (AI) in records management, information security, fully online public services and digital communication skills for engaging with citizens.

The municipal Department of Science and Technology has been instructed to provide electronic administrative procedure training for all 99 communes and wards, ensuring 100 per cent of grassroots administrations can receive, process and digitise administrative dossiers.

Nguyễn Tiến Dũng, a land administration officer in Võ Cường Ward, said staff had undergone multiple training rounds since the introduction of land management software.

“The software mainly serves management purposes, but ultimately it is still people who input and organise the data to make the system work effectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, the provincial Public Administration Service Centre has deployed numerous working groups to the grassroots level to provide hands-on support and guidance on administrative procedures and digital transformation for public service centres in all 99 communes and wards.

Thousands of officials and citizens have received both in-person and online assistance in handling administrative procedures in the digital environment.

To ensure ongoing support, the centre has set up and maintained a Zalo group with nearly 1,000 members, helping grassroots officials resolve administrative issues in real time.

Training efforts have gone beyond theory, focusing on shifting mindsets from paper-based administration to process management driven by data and digital platforms.

As a result, digital awareness and capabilities among officials from the provincial level downwards have improved markedly.

Nguyễn Văn Giáp, Deputy Director of the ward’s Public Administration Service Centre, said coordination between ward-level and provincial staff takes place through multiple channels, including phone calls, Zalo, and social media platforms.

“At any time of day, provincial centre staff provide timely and enthusiastic support,” he said.

Nguyễn Thị Hồng, a land administration officer in Hợp Thịnh Commune, said local officials receive detailed guidance on operating provincial work management and public service systems, as well as documentation to ensure smooth, interconnected processing of citizens’ electronic records.

Robusting digital infrastructure

Recognising that high-quality digital human resources require robust digital infrastructure, the province allocated more than VNĐ300 billion (over US$11.3 million) this year to develop application infrastructure and strengthen information security for digital transformation.

As a result, the rollout of 4G and 5G networks has accelerated, with 4G coverage reaching 99 per cent and 5G coverage 53 per cent across the province.

The province currently operates 269 dedicated data transmission lines and 17 shared information systems, while all communes and wards are connected to online conferencing platforms.

Of more than 2,000 administrative procedures province-wide, over 900 are now eligible for fully online public service delivery.

Thanks to this comprehensive approach, the province’s digital administration, encompassing both technology and human capacity, has begun to operate smoothly, transparently, and efficiently.

By the end of November, more than one million administrative dossiers had been processed, with online submissions accounting for 95.82 per cent and online payments reaching 94.69 per cent.

More than 94 per cent of administrative records have been digitised, 95.24 per cent of cases have received electronic results, and over 95 per cent of data has been extracted and reused from national and sectoral databases.

The province has also maintained its leading position among 34 provinces and cities nationwide on the real-time index measuring direction, management and service quality for citizens and businesses in electronic public services, holding the top spot for 12 consecutive weeks.

Nguyễn Thị Nga, a resident of Võ Cường Ward, said administrative procedures have become simpler and faster, with officials handling cases efficiently and without causing inconvenience to citizens seeking notarisation.

Looking ahead, the province aims to address remaining challenges while building a specialised digital workforce with expertise in information technology, cybersecurity, data governance and software operations.

It also plans to attract young technology-savvy professionals into the civil service and strengthen cooperation with IT enterprises and educational institutions to expand hands-on training.

If implemented effectively, the province is expected not only to remain a pioneer in administrative reform and service quality but also to achieve its goal of establishing a lean, professional digital workforce capable of mastering the province’s digital platforms by next year. — VNS