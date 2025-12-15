Thai-led blood donation drive honours late King, strengthens Việt Nam–Thailand ties

HCM CITY — The Royal Thai Consulate-General in HCM City and its Vietnamese partners on Sunday co-organised a charity blood donation programme to honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

The programme, titled “Good Deeds from the Heart”, featured a voluntary blood donation drive and a bicycle parade to raise public awareness, held on the occasion of the King’s Birthday, Thailand’s National Day and Father’s Day, which all took place on December 5.

A total of 120 units of blood were collected.

Speaking at the event, Thai Consul-General in HCM City Wiraka Moodhitaporn said the programme reflected a deep concern for people’s well-being and aimed to promote awareness of the value of giving back to society, communities and the nation.

The initiative provided an opportunity for Thai nationals living in HCM City and neighbouring provinces, together with Vietnamese friends, to perform good deeds in tribute to the late King, while expressing gratitude to Việt Nam for offering a welcoming environment in which the Thai community has been able to live and work long term.

“The event also highlighted the strong and enduring friendship between Thailand and Việt Nam, not only at the government level but also among businesses and people of both countries, who continue to share a spirit of solidarity and compassion,” she said.

The blood donation drive contributed to replenishing blood reserves for the Việt Nam Red Cross.

Organisers described blood donation as a meaningful form of “good deed” in line with the late King’s philosophy, bringing tangible benefits to the community and to humanity at large.

Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi, deputy head of the organising committee of the Red Journey programme, said Red Journey is a nationwide blood donation campaign aimed at addressing blood shortages for emergency care and treatment, while spreading compassion within the community.

“Integrating Red Journey into people-to-people diplomacy activities such as the programme hosted by the Thai Consulate-General helped connect shared humanitarian values, not only among individuals but also between countries in the region,” he said.

In 2025, the Red Journey campaign was held over two months, from May 30 to July 30, across 49 provinces and cities prior to administrative restructuring, with an initial target of collecting 100,000 units of blood to ensure a safe and sufficient supply during the peak summer period.

The programme collected nearly 125,000 units of blood, exceeding its original target.

“This achievement is not just about numbers, but represents 125,000 hopes and 125,000 chances for life,” Khởi said.

The charity programme received support from several Thai companies operating in Việt Nam, including CAC, Central Retail, CP Vietnam, Food Bank Vietnam, I.P. One, MM Mega Market, Royal Food, R&B Food Supply Vietnam, Thai Corp, and Vina K-Ha.

It was co-organised by the Central Red Journey Organising Committee, the HCM City Humanitarian Blood Donation Centre, the HCM City Red Cross, the Thai Business Association in Việt Nam, and the CP Vietnam Charity Support Fund. — VNS