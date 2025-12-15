Việt Nam, Laos step up cooperation in science, technology, education

VIETIANE — The Department of Education and Sports of Laos’ Savannakhet province, in coordination with the Laos–Việt Nam Friendship School of Savannakhet, on Monday organised the annual 2025 VR Robots Competition for upper secondary students in Kaysone Phomvihane city.

The event marked the 50th anniversary of the National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975 – 2025) and the 105th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13, 1920 – 2025).

The competition was supported by the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Savannakhet, the STEM Alliance, and the Department of Education and Training of Lạng Sơn province, reflecting practical and effective cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos in education and training.

Addressing the event, Đặng Thị Hải Tâm, Consul General of Việt Nam in Savannakhet, highlighted the significance of the first Robots competition, describing it as a meaningful activity contributing to the development of a young workforce capable of meeting future science and technology demands, while further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.

Held for the first time in Savannakhet province, the annual 2025 VR Robots Competition attracted numerous teams from different upper secondary grades of the Laos–Việt Nam Friendship School.

The contest comprised three rounds, requiring participants to apply knowledge in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to design, programme and operate robots to complete tasks set by the organisers. The challenges tested not only logical thinking and creativity, but also teamwork, problem-solving skills and adaptability.

Through the competition, students gained exposure to modern technologies and foundational programming and robotics skills, contributing to improved teaching and learning quality in natural sciences with a practical, application-oriented approach. The event also provided teachers with opportunities to exchange experience in STEM education and gradually introduce advanced educational models into the school curriculum.

At the conclusion, the organising committee presented awards to outstanding teams in recognition of their efforts and creativity.

The competition left a strong positive impression and is expected to become a regular activity, contributing to the promotion of learning, scientific research and innovation among young people in Savannakhet province. — VNA/VNS